Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

European Sailing and Motor Yacht Showcase



You can also have a personalised viewing of Ensign Yachts' two latest arrivals in Australia the Bavaria Yachts SR41, European motorboat of the year or the spectacular Nautitech 46 Open.



See below for more information on the featured motor and sailing yachts from Ensign's European Yachts Showcase, including a last minute showing by the Bavaria flagship, the C57, and the renowned Nautitech 40 Open. And don't forget to check out the video highlighting our world-class European motor and sailing yachts that featured in our European Yachts Showcase by clicking the button below.

Register to view and test sail the models below from our European Yachts Showcase

Tofinou 12 AU $ 762,000 The Australian debut of the French designed and crafted, luxury performance day sailers, Tofinou the yachts they call a thing of beauty. Ref No: T12 More Info Bavaria SR41 HT AU $ 696,000 The European motor boat of the year 2022, the German engineered and manufactured Bavaria Yachts SR41, is keenly sought after around the world. Ref No: BSR41HT More Info Bavaria C38 AU $ 423,000 The Italian designed and German engineered Bavaria Yachts C38 is nominee for 2022 European sailboat of the year and sistership to the 2021 European Sailing Yacht of the year. Ref No: BC38 More Info Nautitech 46 Open POA The Nautitech 46 Open is the latest Nautitech sailing catamaran to arrive in Australia. Nautitech catamarans are the cats you buy when you really want to sail. Ref No: BN46O More Info Italia Yachts 11.98 Sport Line POA The renowned Italia Yachts 11.98, is the Italian designed and manufactured luxury performance yacht that has been winning races internationally on IRC / ORC ratings. Ref No: IT1198S More Info Rhea 23 Open AU $ 190,609 The Rhea 23 is finely crafted in La Rochelle, France with a stylish, traditional design using wooden sidelines and a tumblehome stern with a choice of outboard engines. Ref No: CPM 827 More Info Bavaria Vida 33 HT AU $ 490,000 The Vida 33, Bavaria Yachts first outboard driven day cruiser an Australia debut. The Vida is the perfect day boat to enjoy Australia's waterways. Ref No: BV33HT More Info Rhea 730 Timonier AU $ 271,000 The 730 is crafted and styled in France. This elegant, walk around pilothouse has a powerful shaft drive engine with a versatile layout for fishing, cruising or entertaining.. Ref No: CPM 828 More Info Tofinou 9.7 AU $ 397,000 The Australian debut of the French designed and crafted, luxury performance day sailers, Tofinou the yachts they call a thing of beauty. This is Tofinou's latest model, blending performance, beauty and quality. Ref No: T97 More Info Nautitech 40 Open AU $ 888,000 This renowned model of Marc Lombard designed Nautitech Catamarans is famous around the world for performance and quality. Nautitech catamarans are the cats you buy when you really want to sail. Ref No: BN40O More Info

NEW ARRIVALS

Bavaria SR41 Europeans Motor Boat of the Year, the Bavaria SR41 recently arrived wrapped and ready to go home with her new excited owner. We cant wait to see more of these around! Discover More Nautitech 46Open This gorgeous Nautitech Open 46 arrived turning heads everywhere she went. We know her new owners are going to have some magic experiences onboard. Discover More

Official Bavaria SR36

world premiere in Palma

The new BAVARIA SR36 was celebrated at her world premiere in Mallorca, and presented to the public for the first time at the Palma International Boat Show. The new BAVARIA SR36 sports a modern and confident design and has an unusually large amount of space and feel-good factor on deck for a 36-footer, as well as incredible volume below deck. This is made possible by the dynamic hull with its striking lines and a length of 12.28 meters (with bathing platform), and a beam of 3.85 meters. It's clear this design is incredibly well considered with the space and layout offering maximum comfort for owners and guests.

2022 Race Weeks

Ensign Yachts are looking forward to attending both Hammo and Maggie this year after Covid railroaded our last attempts! Fittingly we will be racing on Bob Robertsons' beautiful Bavaria C45, It's Time. Let us know if you too will be joining either event as we will be organising a few get-togethers and it would be great to see you there! Register to join us by clicking on the button below.

Featured Pre-Loved Boats

Bavaria S40 Coupe 2018 Bavaria S40 Coupe - $439,000.

On walking up to this Bavaria S40 Coupe, the overall impression is how well maintained it is and that she is a bold and classy boat. Packed with features, she is well looked after, has never been slept in and has all new tapware in bathrooms, kitchens & shower.



The boat is currently lying in Middle Harbour, is easily viewed with our friendly sales team - call now to book your viewing. See the full details in the link below.

Bavaria C65 Bavaria C65 Euro 1,900,000 EXCLUDING DUTY/GST

The Bavaria C65 exceeds all expectations by providing comfort, speed and a very high level of equipment as a proper upmarket luxury sailing yacht.



- Premium Electronics Package

- Premium Entertainment Package

- Plenty of optional extras.



This is a rare opportunity to own a first-class True Blue Water Cruising Yacht.

Lovingly looked after and spec'd out with comfortable extras, The current owner is only selling to purchase their next yacht.



Reach out to us for more information. See the full details in the link below.

Looking for a Boat?





With new boats coming on the market weekly, let us do the groundwork and keep you up to date with the latest listings that may be of interest to you.



Click here and let us know what you are looking for.



Top Picks of our Pre-Loved Boats

Check out the top picks of our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

Mustang 3500 Sportscruiser AU $ 249,500 "Perfection should be her name". This 2005 Mustang 3500 SportsCruiser has received all the ... Ref No: EPM 856 More Info Larson Cabrio 370 AU $ 280,000 Larson 37 Diesel. Here is that rarest of rare animals, a 40' sport boat with diesel and shaft ... Ref No: EPM 858 More Info Irwin 52 Centre Cockpit Sloop AU $ 349,900 Irwin 52 CC Sloop. Is this the best available long-distance cruising / live aboard the vessel for the money in ... Ref No: ESC 484 More Info Sparkman & Stephens 97 AU $ 945,000 'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ... Ref No: ESC 418 More Info

Looking to sell your Boat?









Whether looking at selling to buy your next boat or selling to take advantage of the current incredible sellers market, Ensign would love to look after you.



The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest brokerage and the exclusive dealer of a selection of premier yacht brands. With a network of sales professionals across Australia, we are well placed to get the best result for your pride and joy.



Click Here to tell us about your boat and a member of our professional sales team will contact you to discuss.



We have a fantastic selection of new and used power and sailing yachts on our website.

The following is a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the last few months as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!

Sydney Yachts 38 AU $ 115,000 SOLD Sydney 38 OD - Risk - Regatta Ready. Risk is one of the "better" examples of these well ... Ref No: ESC 469 More Info Sunrunner 3100 AU $ 99,000 SOLD UNDER CONTRACT. 2016 LAUNCHED. Rare hard top model, this 'as new' vessel was stored in a ... Ref No: EPM 805 More Info Hi Star 71 Skylounge AU $ 395,000 SOLD Now here's a lot of boat for not a lot of money. It's 71 feet provide 3 spacious entertaining areas ... Ref No: EPM 806 More Info Bavaria C38 AU $ 473,490 SOLD NEW 2021 Bavaria C38 Demo boat with plenty of options - HERE NOW - IN STOCK - DEMONSTRATION DEALS AVAILABLE. ... Ref No: ESC 465 More Info

