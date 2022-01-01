Fenquin debuts Vetus E-Line electric propulsion solution at Sydney Boat Show

The Vetus E-Line electric propulsion system will be demonstrated by Fenquin for the first time at Sydney Boat Show © Vetus-Maxwell The Vetus E-Line electric propulsion system will be demonstrated by Fenquin for the first time at Sydney Boat Show © Vetus-Maxwell

by Andy Stephens 25 Jul 11:28 PDT

Marine equipment supplier and authorized VETUS-Maxwell distributor Fenquin Pty Ltd is showcasing new electric propulsion technology for the first time at Sydney International Boat Show.

Offering an innovative inboard electric propulsion solution for sail and power boats up to 11 meters, a working VETUS E-LINE system linked and controlled by a multifunction display (MFD) will be available for visitors to view on Stand 724A.

The Fenquin team of experts will be joined on the stand by a VETUS-Maxwell representative to answer any questions from boaters interested in electric power for their vessel.

Kevin Robinson, General Manager, Fenquin Pty Ltd, said: "After no boat shows for the last couple years, we are super excited to be back exhibiting at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show. The show has always allowed us to connect with both existing and prospective customers and also gives us a great opportunity to showcase the latest innovative products from VETUS-Maxwell.

"With fuel prices on the rise and increasing demand for green solutions which protect the environment, there has never been a better time to consider marine electric propulsion. The VETUS options are ideal for boaters, boat builders or refit yards looking to repower with electric instead of conventional diesel or petrol engines. We encourage everyone to stop by our stand to learn more and find out the benefits of electric power."

Available in three models with output power of 5 kW, 7 kW and 10 kW, the efficient 48V E-LINE range by VETUS enables silent, environmentally friendly cruising with exceptional manoeuvring capabilities. The compact systems are designed to fit the existing propulsion foundation and propeller shaft installation and are ideal as standard shaft-driven in-board diesel engine replacements for re-power projects and for new builds.

The E-LINE motor is equipped with a smart, water-cooled 48V controller, developed specially for electric boating, enabling the user to charge the battery bank with a 24V battery charger. The E-LINE systems accelerate more powerfully and faster than a diesel engine, with full control enabled by VETUS's Active Electronic Braking.

Offering easy compatibility for onboard integration purposes, VETUS supplies a 7-inch multifunction display for NMEA2000 electric propulsion. Using the VETUS CANverter, the V-CAN line can be connected to a NMEA2000 CAN-BUS line.

Visit the Fenquin Stand 724A at Sydney Boat Show to view VETUS electric propulsion and a range of VETUS-Maxwell equipment. VETUS-Maxwell Australia is part of the VETUS global network. Fenquin Pty Ltd is the authorized New South Wales distributor for the full range of VETUS-Maxwell systems and products.

Sydney International Boat Show, 28th July to 1stAugust, Stand 724A