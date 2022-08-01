Please select your home edition
Discover McConaghy Boats at the Sydney International Boat Show

by McConaghy Boats 25 Jul 11:21 PDT 28 July - 1 August 2022
McConaghy Boats at Sydney International Boat Show © McConaghy Boats

McConaghy will be represented in-show by our Australian dealer, Vicsail. Visit their stand at marina location 161.

The McConaghy Multihull series now comprises eight models, ranging in size from 55ft to 100ft in both power and sail designations.

On the Vicsail stand, you'll find scale models of our MC63p Tourer, MC63p Offshore, MC75, MC82p and MC100.

Featuring clean lines, apartment-style living and a modern design dynamic that simultaneously enables more comfortable cruising and better performance, the McConaghy Multihulls series is luxurious, lightweight, eco-friendly and fully customisable. Catamaran cruising at its finest.

