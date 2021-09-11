Please select your home edition
Custom Line Navetta 50 project - a 50m long aluminium dream

by Custom Line 26 Jul 09:26 PDT

The new flagship makes its debut in the aluminium yacht segment under 500 GT and introduces some highly appealing features: upper deck master suite, interconnection between interiors and exteriors, glazed surfaces, and a refined and sophisticated architectural interior design by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

A Navetta is the dream yacht for many owners because it fully expresses the unique features of a cruising yacht that is unrivalled for style, comfort and wellbeing on board. The new Navetta 50 joins the brand's displacement line and becomes its stunning flagship.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - photo © Custom Line

Designed entirely in aluminium, with a displacement hull under 500 GT, a length of 49.90 m and a beam of 9.60m, Custom Line Navetta 50 extends across four decks in a layout that revolves around the positioning of the master suite in the bow on the upper deck, from which all the onboard spaces develop. The master suite is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a 180-degree view and provides direct access to a large private terrace in the bow, complete with sunset solarium.

And this interconnection between interiors and exteriors is, in fact, the other distinctive feature of Custom Line Navetta 50. Replicated in all the guest areas and particularly the lounges on the main and upper decks, it is obtained by using large floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces that give the sensation of being on an island surrounded by water as far as the eye can see.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - photo © Custom Line

The Custom Line Navetta 50 project is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Department led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Engineering Unit. The exterior styling is once again by Filippo Salvetti, while ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel designed the interior architecture and decoration, permeating it with a sense of refinement and sophistication that points up the personality, values and heritage of the brand, including the reinterpretation of yacht building tradition from a contemporary perspective.

The interior design is based on a concept focused on sophisticated detailing and the use of fine, sustainable materials, including natural leathers, used both in the finishes and in the sophisticated detailing of the custom designed furnishings, resulting from the great skill of the yard's craftsmen.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - photo © Custom Line

An in-depth study of the yacht's volumes was used to fine tune liveability and deliver maximum comfort on board, providing the owner with very generous spaces normally found on much larger yachts. Turning to the exterior design, the outdoor spaces running from bow to stern give each deck its own individual personality, creating what are best described as terraces overlooking the water to enjoy at any time of day.

The magnificent beach club at the water's edge is in direct contact with the aft outdoor area on the main deck, which is fitted out as a private lounge. These two exterior spaces are integrated to perfection by the rectangular pool in the stern and the result is an incredibly atmospheric effect.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - Armatore Terrace - Renders by ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - photo © Custom Line

The open-air spaces continue with the large bow area, which can be customized according to the owner's wishes, and a spectacular sun deck, on which the outdoor area in the bow can be used as a lounge and for refreshments, joined by over 70 square metres of interior space reserved for the dining area and American bar.

The bow area on the sun deck can also be customized with a Jacuzzi and solarium from which to enjoy a breathtaking view.

As well as the master suite, Navetta 50 offers the owner and guests four guest cabins on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 10 people on board and nine members of crew, including the captain.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - Sundeck - Renders by ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - photo © Custom Line

On the sustainability front, the use of aluminium rather than steel, which weighs three times as much, cuts consumption by about 10-15% on a 50-metre boat of the same size and volume (GT). The best efficiency is obtained at low rpm and the cruising speed for which the vessel is designed, with an increase in range measured in nautical miles estimated at 10-15%. Custom Line Navetta 33 Hull#01 will also be SCR ready (Selective Catalytic Reduction). At shipyard level, the Superyacht Yard in Ancona has a trigeneration plant producing electric, heat and cooling power, which reduces the consumption of electricity by up to 79% and heat energy by 32%, with annual primary energy savings of 20%.

The available finishes include Alpi Lignum walnut panelling, a living, certified and eco-sustainable material that complies with the strictest international standards because the ZeroF version is produced with zero added formaldehyde; mixers from the Hansgrohe Axor Citterio line designed by Antonio Citterio, with a flow rate of 5 litres/min instead of 12 litres/min which provides the same comfort thanks to the Airpower Technology; Foglizzo natural hides and leathers, 100% recycled materials in which the entire production is based on reused leather.

Construction work on Custom Line Navetta 50 will start at the end of the year and the yacht will be ready for presentation in 2024.

Custom Line Navetta 50 - photo © Custom Line

