Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Explore the new way to cruise

by Torqeedo 28 Jul 00:49 PDT
Cruise 12.0 © Torqeedo

The waiting is over. We have an all-new Cruise lineup for 2022. Our new Cruise motors are now even quieter and easier to use, while our Cruise 3.0 and 6.0 models also have an amazing 50% more power.

Our top model Cruise 12.0 is a 25 hp equivalent outboard with remote control for boats up to a massive 12 tonnes. Are you ready to cruise the new way?

Cruise 6.0 - photo © Torqeedo
Cruise 6.0 - photo © Torqeedo

The new Cruise 6.0 is a reliable and efficient 9.9 horsepower-equivalent e-drive for boats up to 6 tons. Powered by our Power 48-5000 lithium battery and optionally equipped with the innovative TorqLink communication system, you will reach your next destination quickly, safely, and with utmost efficiency.

Cruise 3.0 - photo © Torqeedo
Cruise 3.0 - photo © Torqeedo

The ultra-light Cruise 3.0 for motor and sailing boats up to 3 t is a 6 hp equivalent outboard that can be powered by just one Power 24-3500 lithium battery. This highly efficient drive keeps you out on the water all day while cruising or exploring. But if speed is what you need, you can travel at full throttle for up to one hour on a charge.

Learn more here

Powerful lithium batteries - photo © Torqeedo
Powerful lithium batteries - photo © Torqeedo

Powerful lithium batteries for your Cruise

Our batteries are THE safe, powerful and user-friendly energy source for your Cruise. Thanks to the newest technology, they store considerably more energy, are waterproof according to IP67 and much lighter than other batteries. The Power 24-3500 has an impressive energy density of 138 Wh/kg, perfect for the Cruise 3.0. Are you on the water with your Cruise 6.0 or 12.0? Then we recommend the Power 48-5000 with TorqLink.

Learn more here

Related Articles

Solar boat completes voyage to Alaska
The solar-electric system has more than exceeded our expectation An electric boat that runs virtually endlessly on solar power - that's the dream that's been driving David and Alex Borton for the last 17 years. Posted on 5 Aug 2021 Frauscher Shipyard launches new electric yacht
Fully electric 740 Mirage Air further enhances tradition with high-tech features The Frauscher Shipyard has been building some of the world's most luxurious yachts since 1927. The fully electric 740 Mirage Air further enhances tradition with innovation, high-tech features and eco-friendliness. Posted on 12 Jul 2019 The Great Loop completed
Jim Greer says it's the first time a boat has done the Loop Greer, who once hung out with Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters in the '60s, named the boat RA, after the sun god of ancient Egypt. The route took him from his home in New Port Richey, Florida, up the East Coast, the Hudson, the Erie Canal Posted on 2 Dec 2017 Torqeedo powers electric passenger vessels
For San Antonio's River Walk The powerful, lightweight Torqeedo Cruise 10.0 outboard engine provides 12 kW peak output and 10 kW continuous output, equivalent to a 20 hp combustion engine. The propulsion system includes remote throttle and steering connections Posted on 2 Dec 2017 Torqeedo powers RA Great Loop voyage
RA returned after completing a 7,200-mile voyage running totally on solar panels Capt. Jim Greer and his solar boat RA returned to their home port in New Port Richey, Florida, Nov. 8, after completing a 7,200-mile voyage running totally on solar panels, batteries and an all-electric propulsion system provided by Torqeedo. Posted on 1 Dec 2017
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy