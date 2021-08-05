Explore the new way to cruise

28 Jul

The waiting is over. We have an all-new Cruise lineup for 2022. Our new Cruise motors are now even quieter and easier to use, while our Cruise 3.0 and 6.0 models also have an amazing 50% more power.

Our top model Cruise 12.0 is a 25 hp equivalent outboard with remote control for boats up to a massive 12 tonnes. Are you ready to cruise the new way?

The new Cruise 6.0 is a reliable and efficient 9.9 horsepower-equivalent e-drive for boats up to 6 tons. Powered by our Power 48-5000 lithium battery and optionally equipped with the innovative TorqLink communication system, you will reach your next destination quickly, safely, and with utmost efficiency.

The ultra-light Cruise 3.0 for motor and sailing boats up to 3 t is a 6 hp equivalent outboard that can be powered by just one Power 24-3500 lithium battery. This highly efficient drive keeps you out on the water all day while cruising or exploring. But if speed is what you need, you can travel at full throttle for up to one hour on a charge.

Powerful lithium batteries for your Cruise

Our batteries are THE safe, powerful and user-friendly energy source for your Cruise. Thanks to the newest technology, they store considerably more energy, are waterproof according to IP67 and much lighter than other batteries. The Power 24-3500 has an impressive energy density of 138 Wh/kg, perfect for the Cruise 3.0. Are you on the water with your Cruise 6.0 or 12.0? Then we recommend the Power 48-5000 with TorqLink.

