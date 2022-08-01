Ferretti Group to lead the field at Sydney International Boat Show 2022

Ferretti Yachts 780 © Ferretti Group Ferretti Yachts 780 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 27 Jul 04:41 PDT

Ferretti Group is excited to announce that it will be unveiling a selection of superb yachts at this year's Sydney International Boat Show.

Running over four action-packed days from 28 July to 1 August, Australia's pre-eminent boat show will feature no less than six craft from Ferretti Group, making it the strongest line-up of yachts during the show.

In conjunction with Ray White Marine, the exclusive Australian dealer of Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing, this promises to be the Group's biggest outing yet. Featuring Pacific premiers of Ferretti Yachts 780, Ferretti Yachts 720, Ferretti Yachts 500 and Rivamare, also displaying Ferretti Yachts 550 and Pershing 82.

Coming in both contemporary and classic versions, the Ferretti Yachts 780 has undergone a major restyling, boasting extensive glazed surfaces in the hull, giving it a sleek and sportier look, new furnishings, an expanded bar and reimagined interiors.

While the Ferretti Yachts 720 - features a minimalist-yet-detailed design that gives a clever counterpoint to the walk-in wardrobe and the grand bathroom, where the smoked-glass inserts and practicality are aligned with the latest trends. It all adds up to a magnificent experience of genuine cruising comfort.

The Ferretti Yachts 550 boasts striking originality in her hull design, combining elegance, practicality and seductively beautiful lines while the wraparound glazing on deck gives added panache - giving the craft an enduring appeal. The Ferretti Yachts 500 ushers in a new era for the brand - breathtaking, beautiful and supremely comfortable. The overall effect is one of family ambience that immerses guests in a sensation of complete wellbeing and creates an exclusive, multi-sensory habitat.

While the Rivamare is a seductive and sporty motor yacht that captivates from the first glance her graceful, flowing lines are an engineering marvel, a triumph of modernity and sheer class. All in all, visitors to the show will be rewarded with an up-close look at Ferretti Group's latest and most impressive yachts - a guaranteed delight for boat lovers.

Discover more on ferrettigroupasiapacific.com