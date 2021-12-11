Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
EDITORIAL
PARIS 2024
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Visit Gineico at Sydney to see the fastest selling gyro in the world - The boat show is open
by Gineico 28 Jul 05:00 PDT
Gineico © Gineico Marine
Why is Quick the fastest selling gyro in the world?
The only patented Vertical Spinning mass design means
Unmatched performance on any boat from 20ft - 100ft.
We are on the floating marina at SIBS this week showcasing our Italian luxury marine accessories and the unbelievable Quick Gyro Stabilisers.
If you are building a new boat, refitting your current boat, or looking to add a gyro to make boating better and safer for you and your friends, we hope you will pop past the stand at SIBS this week.
Darling Harbour - Floating Marina Stand 117
Why Choose a Quick Gyro?
SMALLER SIMPLER SMARTER
See it in action
READ MORE ABOUT THE QUICK GYRO
SEE YOU THIS WEEK
On the Floating Marina - Stand 117
ICC SYDNEY & COCKLE BAY, DARLING HARBOUR
28 JULY - 1 AUGUST 2022 | OPEN 10AM - 7PM DAILY
Forward
Share
Tweet
Share
Luxury Italian Marine Products
Quality, Value and Service since 1976
Related Articles
Visit Gineico at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show
Showcasing the Quick Gyro Stabiliser, the smallest and most powerful gyro in the world!
We are showcasing our Quick Gyro Stabiliser. The smallest and most powerful gyro in the world!
Posted on 15 May
X10 Quick Gyro Stabiliser
The newest addition to the family - small and mighty
The newest addition to the Quick Gyroscopic stabiliser family is the X10 and the technical data on this unit is impressive.
Posted on 11 Dec 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy