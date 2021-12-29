Arksen build update

by Arksen 31 Jul 23:07 PDT

Arksen now have two explorer vessels in build at Wight Shipyard in the UK. These are the latest images of Arksen 85/02, Project Pelagos currently in build at Wight Shipyard.

With the bridge deck now on, she moved into the interior fit-out shed, alongside her sister Project Ocean this week. Both long-range vessels, part of the Arksen Explorer Series, are on track to hit the water this winter.