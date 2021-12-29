Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Arksen build update

by Arksen 31 Jul 23:07 PDT
Arksen 85 moves between sheds at Wight Shipyard Co., Isle of Wight, England © Ian Roman

Arksen now have two explorer vessels in build at Wight Shipyard in the UK. These are the latest images of Arksen 85/02, Project Pelagos currently in build at Wight Shipyard.

Arksen 85 moves between sheds at Wight Shipyard Co., Isle of Wight, England - photo © Ian Roman
Arksen 85 moves between sheds at Wight Shipyard Co., Isle of Wight, England - photo © Ian Roman

With the bridge deck now on, she moved into the interior fit-out shed, alongside her sister Project Ocean this week. Both long-range vessels, part of the Arksen Explorer Series, are on track to hit the water this winter.

Related Articles

Arksen 45 ready for action
Built for either independent excursions or operating as a tender/chase boat We have been working alongside Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class, and now with the molding nearing completion 45/01 is set to be delivered in late summer this year. Posted on 13 May Introducing the Arksen 65
Take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising. Posted on 12 May A first look at Project Pelagos interiors
Created by the team at Design Unlimited The ability to customise the interior of your explorer vessel is often top of the list for prospective owners, alongside space, efficiency and long-range. Posted on 30 Mar Dynamic adventures of an Arksen owner
Joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition A fact-based fictional tale of an Arksen 85 owner joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition. Posted on 29 Dec 2021 Arksen 85/02 Project Pelagos sold
The Arksen 85 represents the 'flagship' vessel within the Arksen Explorer Series Two and a half years ago, Arksen unveiled its vision for a new concept in sustainable marine adventures. The ambitious project has rapidly gained momentum with the sale of the second Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, announced today. Posted on 30 Sep 2021 Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85
This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year. Posted on 4 May 2021 Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build
Milestone for Arksen as their first eco-conscious Explorer Vessel goes into production Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel has gone into production in the UK. Posted on 21 Oct 2020 Arksen Origins
As Peter Morton says, this is the next chapter in private yacht ownership Hear from Wight Shipyard CEO, Peter Morton about his aspirations and the future of Explorer Yachts. Posted on 3 Jun 2020 Arksen Return to the Blue
The time is now, to take action, to make a change Everyone needs a dream, a desire, a driving force that makes you get up in the morning and fight for what matters most to you. Posted on 1 Feb 2020 Arksen's new Adventure Syndicate
A game changer in sustainable marine travel Arksen is proud to announce the launch of the Arksen Adventure Syndicate; a pioneering club via which members enjoy shared ownership of one of Arksen's exceptional vessels and full access to their experiences on offer. Posted on 18 Jan 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy