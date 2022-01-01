Viking 90 leading the industry

by Viking Yachts 3 Aug 12:19 PDT

The Viking 90 makes her world premiere at the 2023 Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19.

For the past several months you've been following the build, but this Viking View is dedicated to presenting new renderings of our flagship. The image shows a Kingston Grey Sky Bridge model. The image is also showcased on the cover of our summer 2022 Valhalla magazine.

The cockpit measures 224 square feet, with a 203-gallon transom fishbox/live well and a pair of full-length 103-gallon insulated in-deck fishboxes (with refrigeration available). A single hatch on centerline (with optional electric actuation) provides access to the Seakeeper 35, a watertight design introduced with recent Viking 80 demonstrator boats. The cockpit sole is built with reinforcement for a fighting chair, rocket launcher or table.

The observation mezzanine's centerline lounge seat (with optional air conditioning in the backrest) has excellent visibility aft and direct access to the cockpit. This seating module also holds tackle cabinets on each side. A series of lower mezzanine insulated boxes provide freezer and refrigeration storage. On centerline, you have an engineroom access gate and lid. Outboard, you'll find storage and cooler boxes in the lower mezzanine steps. Staircases on each side lead to the upper mezzanine.

The upper mezzanine's port side is home to an L-shaped aft-facing lounge with standard backrest air conditioning and a teak table. On the starboard side, there's a versatile cooking and refreshment hub (with an additional aft-facing seat) that can be personalized to the owner's liking with a grill and icemaker or refrigerator. The bench seat holds a pull-out drawer for footwear or other types of storage. The armrests in the upper mezzanine seats will have integrated storage compartments with friction-hinge lids, and an optional fold-down 43-inch HD TV can be integrated into the aft overhang on centerline. A custom aluminum rail on the mezzanine backrest holds a row of welded-on rod holders, providing a sturdy grabrail for the area without interfering with the view aft.

The enclosed bridge's aft deck features a two-person seat near centerline (with standard air conditioning in the backrest) and a starboard-side aft control station - with full engine controls, radio box forward of the helm pod and a recessed area for multi-function electronics displays (MFDs). A sliding door leads to the enclosed bridge salon and its forward control station. The enclosed bridge is also accessible via a staircase inside the salon.

The sky bridge helm and companion chairs (with teak ladder backs) are positioned on a raised platform, maximizing visibility. The console is on the starboard side, with a raised electronics pod housing three MFDs. The sky bridge helm pod is flanked by port and starboard radio boxes. Forward of the console, guests can relax in an L-shaped lounge (with storage underneath); a forward fiberglass module holds a sink to port and an undermount drink box to starboard.

Many of these images appear in the summer 2022 issue of Valhalla magazine and our website, along with an extensive article about the boat and plans of the open bridge, enclosed bridge and sky bridge layouts. So take a look, and if you have questions about the Viking 90, we encourage you to contact your authorized Viking dealer.