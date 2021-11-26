Ferretti Group at the China International Consumer Products Expo 2022

China International Consumer Products Expo 2022 © Ferretti Group China International Consumer Products Expo 2022 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 3 Aug 23:36 PDT

A splendid and glamorous milestone event - Riva's 180th Anniversary VIP Reception was held and showcased at one of the newest top exhibitions in China - the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo with the Launch of New Riva Anniversario.

At its first participation at the Expo, Ferretti Group presented three scale models of the latest representative epoch-making superyachts: the avant-garde and innovative Wallywhy200, the Pershing GTX116 that breaks the limit of space, and the magnificent Riva 50m. A number of professionals from Ferretti Group and its local dealer Speedo Marine provided professional on-site explanations for prospective customers and partners.

As one of the highlights of this Expo, Ferretti Group held the Riva 180th Anniversary VIP Reception Cocktail at the public dock of Haikou National Sailing Center. At this bustling get-together, Ferretti Group specially invited officers of Haikou City, Yacht Show organizers, industry partners and VIPs to attend the reception and celebrate the 180th anniversary of the world's most famous yacht brand.

During the reception, the brand's latest microfilm Riva: The Persuaders! was shown. Inspired by the classic film of the same name, the microfilm was produced in Italy, Monaco and the French Riviera in May this year. The producer is a studio founded by Armando Testa, the world's top designer and designer of the 1960 Rome Summer Olympics logo. The star-studded cast of the film includes: David Beckham, an international soccer superstar, a representative of British fashion and one of the most popular celebrities in the world; Charles Leclerc, the main driver of the Ferrari team and an arising idol of F1 racing; and Pierfrancesco Favino, the Italian veteran actor and Golden Lion Award winner who starred in the first Riva microfilm Riva in the Movie two years ago.

As the cocktail gradually moved to its climax, Riva's 180th-anniversary special yacht Anniversario was slowly unveiled on the huge screen. It was launched in 2022 to pay tribute to Riva Aquarama, its predecessor launched in 1962 and recognized as the most beautiful boat in history.

"This is a night dedicated to Riva's 180th anniversary, a time of toast for Riva and its Chinese partners," said Fabiomassimo Discoli, sales and marketing director of Ferretti Group Asia Pacific. "We choose to hold our anniversary at this Expo because Hainan is China's yacht mecca and the wind vane of China's yacht culture and has been leading the trend of China's yacht market just like our brand which lives in a harmonious ecological system surrounded by flowing water, art and aesthetics. On this occasion, I would like to thank all Chinese friends for your constant concerns and support for Ferretti Group and Riva and to launch a new limited edition Riva yacht - "Anniversario". In the future, Riva will begin to write a new 180-year chapter in the history of global shipbuilding. Let's extend our sincere wishes to her."

Discover more on www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.