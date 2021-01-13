Please select your home edition
Sharrow Marine announces performance reports page on website

by Sharrow Marine 5 Aug 03:16 PDT
The award-winning Sharrow Propeller™ performance data shows the incredible performance attributes of the Sharrow Propeller™ on different boat/motor configurations. © Sharrow Marine

Galeon 325 GTO / Twin Mercury 400 HP Outboards

Sharrow Marine collected data on a Galeon 325 GTO with twin Mercury 400 hp outboards. The boat has a L.O.A of 32' 9" and a beam of 10' 11" and a deadrise of 21. Dry weight is listed as 14,200 lbs. and the estimated test weight was 15,200 lbs. The customer asked us to develop a propeller that would get the boat on plane at a lower RPM and keep it on plane at lower RPM to allow a greater range of cruising speeds.

Key collected data takeaways

  • The Rev4 propellers needed 5000 RPM to maintain a planing configuration. The Sharrow Propellers were able to maintain plane at 4000 RPM, greatly extending and widening the usable on-plane speed range.
  • Both sets of propellers achieved similar WOT RPM levels. 6225 RPM for the Revolution 4's and 6325 RPM for the Sharrow Marine props.
  • The Advance Rate of the Sharrow props was much higher throughout midrange RPMs and contributed to being able to achieve a wider range of cruising speeds.
  • The 0-30 acceleration of the Sharrow Propeller was 10.76 seconds vs 16.53 for the Rev4 propellers

0-30 MPH Acceleration - Galeon GTO / Twin Yamaha 300 hp - photo © Sharrow Marine
