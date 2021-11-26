Ferretti Yachts unveils Infynito: beyond imagination

Please select your home edition
by Ferretti Yachts 5 Aug 05:40 PDT
Ferretti Yachts Infynito © Ferretti Yachts

Ferretti Yachts presents INFYNITO, the new range of yachts created to complement the current flybridge offering and explore the essence of the sea. The project's aim is to develop iconic trendsetters designed to propel the brand into the future.

INFYNITO introduces extraordinary features that innovate the yachting experience and a style that gives shape to owners' new needs: seamless contact with the surrounding environment, even more sustainable materials and navigation, plus custom detailing, where minimalism and representation make way for harmony, essence, sophistication and a direct link with the sea and the sky.

The key innovation is visual continuity between interiors and exteriors, connecting the boat to the horizon as never before. This is how the experience becomes infinite: with no more limits and boundaries, the view sweeps far and wide and navigation is purer, more personal and more introspective. The understated design is clean and balanced, expressing new values that point the way to the more natural and sustainable approach to cruising increasingly embraced by owners.

INFYNITO styles itself as the range inspired by explorer vessels, boats designed for long voyages and to welcome guests in total comfort, giving the owner that "just like home" feeling in the intimacy, safety and relaxing atmosphere of a space that embodies this concept.

It also introduces F.S.E.A. (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), a package of environmentally friendly cruising solutions. They include a solar roof that generates electric power to charge the onboard batteries, and hotel mode operation, a technology that creates an atmosphere of total relaxation on board, with zero emissions thanks to a special lithium battery pack. Finally, the crucial choice of greener materials: ecological paints, sustainable teak, recyclable fabrics and leathers.

Another key point is the development of the Main Deck, where the view sweeps seamlessly from interior to exterior and from bow to stern. The design of this space, one of the new range's most distinctive and iconic features, includes FY's ground-breaking "all season terrace", a spacious and atmospheric area that is hidden from prying eyes when the yacht is moored on the quay and functional at sea in all weather conditions.

Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. The exterior design and hulls are by Filippo Salvetti, while the interiors are the work of Ideaeitalia.

