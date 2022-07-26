Maritimo Migration 2022

Maritimo Migration 2022 © Maritimo Maritimo Migration 2022 © Maritimo

by Maritimo 5 Aug 13:12 PDT

Maritimo hosted more than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family for a week of activities on Hamilton Island at their 2022 Maritimo Migration.

The Maritimo Migration encompassed an adventure filled 600 plus nautical mile trip along the Queensland coast. The Migration started on the Gold Coast with multiple stops along the way to an action packed week at Hamilton Island.

The week at Hamilton Island began with...

... the Maritimo owners, family and friends being welcomed to the Maritimo Migration with delicious Canapes and Cocktails at the Hamilton Island Yacht Club.

... everyone attending received an amazing Maritimo goodies bag! There was a very informative Maritimo morning with beautiful gifts from suppliers followed by a succulent seafood lunch. Everyone then adjourned to One Tree Hill to enjoy an Afternoon High Tea followed by Sunset Cocktails.

... the Maritimo family and friends cruised amongst some of the 74 islands that comprise the Whitsundays aboard Maritimo's Rolex Sydney to Hobart racing yacht 'Maritimo 11'.

... for the more adventurous, they had the rare opportunity to partake in hot laps aboard Maritimo Racing's V8-powered offshore Super boat where they steered the Super boat to victory.

...another rare opportunity was the exclusive Maritimo Lunch at the stunning and famous Whitehaven Beach where the owners anchored and after a sumptuous lunch, enjoyed various water sports.

... Channel 7 participated in the Maritimo Migration with Sam Mac broadcasting the national weather for Sunrise from Hamilton Island on a Maritimo.

... the Maritimo family and friends played golf at the iconic Dent Island Golf Course and took part in art painting sessions whilst sipping fine wines and receiving step by step guidance from a trained instructor.

... the Grand Finale to the Maritimo Migration finished off with fireworks, after a delectable buffet dinner with views of the unique Australian paradise of the Whitsundays.

Testimonial

"We just wanted to tell you all how much we enjoyed the Migration. It was so rewarding to meet all the Maritimo staff, your suppliers and the many boat owners and orderers. Mark us down for the next one at Hamilton Island in September next year!!"

"Maritimo Migration to be an experience of a lifetime"

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is hosting more than 100 owners, friends and families for a week of activities on Hamilton Island.

Nestled in the heart of the world-renowned Whitsunday Island archipelago off Queensland's coast inside the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, the island is the base for the flotilla of Maritimo vessels after their passage up from the Gold Coast.

Read the full story here