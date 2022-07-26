Please select your home edition
by Maritimo 5 Aug 13:12 PDT
Maritimo Migration 2022 © Maritimo

Maritimo hosted more than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family for a week of activities on Hamilton Island at their 2022 Maritimo Migration.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

The Maritimo Migration encompassed an adventure filled 600 plus nautical mile trip along the Queensland coast. The Migration started on the Gold Coast with multiple stops along the way to an action packed week at Hamilton Island.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

The week at Hamilton Island began with...
... the Maritimo owners, family and friends being welcomed to the Maritimo Migration with delicious Canapes and Cocktails at the Hamilton Island Yacht Club.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... everyone attending received an amazing Maritimo goodies bag! There was a very informative Maritimo morning with beautiful gifts from suppliers followed by a succulent seafood lunch. Everyone then adjourned to One Tree Hill to enjoy an Afternoon High Tea followed by Sunset Cocktails.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... the Maritimo family and friends cruised amongst some of the 74 islands that comprise the Whitsundays aboard Maritimo's Rolex Sydney to Hobart racing yacht 'Maritimo 11'.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... for the more adventurous, they had the rare opportunity to partake in hot laps aboard Maritimo Racing's V8-powered offshore Super boat where they steered the Super boat to victory.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

...another rare opportunity was the exclusive Maritimo Lunch at the stunning and famous Whitehaven Beach where the owners anchored and after a sumptuous lunch, enjoyed various water sports.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... Channel 7 participated in the Maritimo Migration with Sam Mac broadcasting the national weather for Sunrise from Hamilton Island on a Maritimo.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... the Maritimo family and friends played golf at the iconic Dent Island Golf Course and took part in art painting sessions whilst sipping fine wines and receiving step by step guidance from a trained instructor.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

... the Grand Finale to the Maritimo Migration finished off with fireworks, after a delectable buffet dinner with views of the unique Australian paradise of the Whitsundays.

Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Migration 2022 - photo © Maritimo

Testimonial

"We just wanted to tell you all how much we enjoyed the Migration. It was so rewarding to meet all the Maritimo staff, your suppliers and the many boat owners and orderers. Mark us down for the next one at Hamilton Island in September next year!!"

"Maritimo Migration to be an experience of a lifetime"

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is hosting more than 100 owners, friends and families for a week of activities on Hamilton Island.

Nestled in the heart of the world-renowned Whitsunday Island archipelago off Queensland's coast inside the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, the island is the base for the flotilla of Maritimo vessels after their passage up from the Gold Coast.

Read the full story here

