Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Absolute Yachts signs exclusive agreement with the Yacht Sales Co.

by The Yacht Sales Co 10 Aug 13:05 PDT
The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australia dealer for Absolute Yachts. © Yacht Sales Co

The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australian dealer for Absolute Yachts, one of Europe's most prestigious shipyards.

The agreement sees The Yacht Sales Co represent Absolute's range of luxury monohulls in Australia with the first orders signed at the recent Sydney International Boat Show.

The Italian shipyard specialises in building luxury yachts from 47 to 75 feet, including the Navetta, Flybridge and Coupé ranges. Premium Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design with all yachts featuring refined beauty, excellent versatility, and uncompromising functionality.

The yachts are more fuel efficient than other motor yachts in this category due to their advanced hull designs, and the shipyard is renowned for its creative independence, innovation and stability.

Absolute Yachts feature spectacular designs with large signature opening windows on each side of the hulls resulting in superb natural airflow throughout the boat. Each model boasts a full-beam owner's stateroom with expansive windows overlooking the ocean. Outdoor furniture is available in modular components, allowing owners to create their own personal space to suit their style and needs.

The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australia dealer for Absolute Yachts. - photo © Yacht Sales Co
The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australia dealer for Absolute Yachts. - photo © Yacht Sales Co

The Yacht Sales Co will have a 60 Fly and a 48 Navetta arriving in Australia in 2023, with additional models due to land in Australia during 2024 including a Coupe and 52 Fly.

The Yacht Sales Co managing director Mark Elkington said Absolute Yachts was a perfect addition to the company's stable of brands, complementing our market-leading motor yacht range within our sister company Multihull Solutions and creating even more choice for buyers.

"We're proud to be able to now offer an even more comprehensive range of yachts from the world's finest shipyards so clients can find the perfect boat to suit their needs," Mark said.

"We are looking forward to building Absolute Yachts' exposure in Australia and are confident in achieving strong sales in the years to come," he said.

Further information on Absolute Yachts can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or by visiting the website at www.yachtsalesco.com.

Related Articles

NBA star's Infinity Nine launches
The second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts splashed in the Antalya Free Zone on 5th August 2022. Posted on 8 Aug ProTournamentelite Series Waterproof Chargers
New high-power product line up to 50 amps with industry-first, patent-pending functionality Industry leader in on-board charging solutions releases new high-power product line up to 50 amps with industry-first, patent-pending functionality. Posted on 6 Aug Ocean Craft joins North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad
First of its kind amphibious boat to be used for rescue operations in the United States The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad today adds an amphibious search and rescue boat crafted by Ocean Craft Marine, the manufacturer of a world-class line of purpose-built professional and recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), to its fleet. Posted on 6 Aug Feadship Stories - New episode: Serena
The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked The latest instalment of Feadship Stories has docked on all our channels! Take a look at the feminine perspective this time, inspired by Virginia Woolf's astute observation that every woman needs a room of one's own. Posted on 6 Aug Maritimo Migration 2022
More than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family hosted for a week of activities on Hamilton Island Maritimo hosted more than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family for a week of activities on Hamilton Island at their 2022 Maritimo Migration. Posted on 5 Aug Ferretti Yachts unveils Infynito
A new 70 to 100-foot range that creates a limitless experience of sky and sea Ferretti Yachts presents INFYNITO, the new range of yachts created to complement the current flybridge offering and explore the essence of the sea. The project's aim is to develop iconic trendsetters designed to propel the brand into the future. Posted on 5 Aug Sharrow Marine performance reports page on website
Performance data shows incredible performance attributes of Sharrow Propeller Sharrow Marine collected data on a Galeon 325 GTO with twin Mercury 400 hp outboards. The boat has a L.O.A of 32' 9" and a beam of 10' 11" and a deadrise of 21. Dry weight is listed as 14,200 lbs. and the estimated test weight was 15,200 lbs. Posted on 5 Aug Denison Yachting & Nobiskrug present 77m Lycka
A 77-meter yacht concept in collaboration with Tillberg Design of Sweden Denison is pleased to announce its partnership with Nobiskrug as dealer for Project “Lycka”, a 77-meter yacht concept in collaboration with Tillberg Design of Sweden. Posted on 5 Aug Suzuki rolls-out micro-plastic collecting device
DF115B, DF115BG, DF140B and DF140BG will all now feature it as a standard part Suzuki Motor Corporation has started the roll-out of its innovative new micro-plastic collecting device as a standard part in four of its mid-range outboard motors. Posted on 4 Aug NOAA proposes rule to expand speed restrictions
It would also broaden the spatial boundaries and timing of seasonal speed restriction areas NOAA Fisheries is proposing changes to the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule that would expand mandatory speed restrictions of 10 knots or less to include most vessels 35-65 feet in length. Posted on 3 Aug
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy