Absolute Yachts signs exclusive agreement with the Yacht Sales Co.

The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australia dealer for Absolute Yachts. © Yacht Sales Co The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australia dealer for Absolute Yachts. © Yacht Sales Co

by The Yacht Sales Co 10 Aug 13:05 PDT

The Yacht Sales Co is now the exclusive Australian dealer for Absolute Yachts, one of Europe's most prestigious shipyards.

The agreement sees The Yacht Sales Co represent Absolute's range of luxury monohulls in Australia with the first orders signed at the recent Sydney International Boat Show.

The Italian shipyard specialises in building luxury yachts from 47 to 75 feet, including the Navetta, Flybridge and Coupé ranges. Premium Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design with all yachts featuring refined beauty, excellent versatility, and uncompromising functionality.

The yachts are more fuel efficient than other motor yachts in this category due to their advanced hull designs, and the shipyard is renowned for its creative independence, innovation and stability.

Absolute Yachts feature spectacular designs with large signature opening windows on each side of the hulls resulting in superb natural airflow throughout the boat. Each model boasts a full-beam owner's stateroom with expansive windows overlooking the ocean. Outdoor furniture is available in modular components, allowing owners to create their own personal space to suit their style and needs.

The Yacht Sales Co will have a 60 Fly and a 48 Navetta arriving in Australia in 2023, with additional models due to land in Australia during 2024 including a Coupe and 52 Fly.

The Yacht Sales Co managing director Mark Elkington said Absolute Yachts was a perfect addition to the company's stable of brands, complementing our market-leading motor yacht range within our sister company Multihull Solutions and creating even more choice for buyers.

"We're proud to be able to now offer an even more comprehensive range of yachts from the world's finest shipyards so clients can find the perfect boat to suit their needs," Mark said.

"We are looking forward to building Absolute Yachts' exposure in Australia and are confident in achieving strong sales in the years to come," he said.

Further information on Absolute Yachts can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or by visiting the website at www.yachtsalesco.com.