Horizon Yachts launches 2C Survey Classed FD90

by Horizon Yachts 10 Aug 13:54 PDT

Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a brand new Fast Displacement (FD) yacht.

Specified for the Australian market, the new FD90 has been built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's (AMSA) new 2C Survey requirements for commercially operated vessels. The classification affords the FD90 the flexibility of operating either as a private or a charter vessel.

An increasingly popular model in the Cor D. Rover-designed high-volume yacht series, the new FD90 offers a five-stateroom layout with a semi-enclosed skylounge and a beach garage with a hydraulic swim platform. Entering via the aft deck, guests are welcomed to a spacious al fresco area, with fixed and freestanding furniture, a Hi/Lo table and a wet bar inviting dining or relaxation with coffee or a cocktail.

2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Fully opening sliding glass doors lead into the main salon, whose volume is further amplified through the signature full-height glass windows and opening glass doors to port and starboard in the dining area. Electric light grey honeycomb blinds minimize the natural light and provide privacy when needed. Highlighted by water-bleached walnut and dyed Koto as the feature woods, the salon features an exquisite oak wood flooring in a herringbone pattern.

A spacious seating area with a wine cabinet and dayhead is positioned aft, with the dining area and galley with a privacy screen and full-height storage amidships. An elegant brass and cast crystal pendant light fixture by Boyd Lighting highlights the 10-person dining table, and stardust backlit mullions serve as feature highlights in both the salon and dining areas. Matte black hardware and anti-glare recessed lighting throughout the interior echoes a feeling of modern comfort.

2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Situated furthest forward on the main deck, the full-beam master stateroom features a his-and-hers ensuite. Mirrored nightstands with quartzite trays and a sophisticated reeded quartzite feature wall above the headboard highlight the modern space. Four queen-sized VIP staterooms are situated on the lower deck and include mirrored staterooms amidships, another to port and the fourth in the bow. Spacious crew quarters and a beach garage with freestanding furnishings are found aft of the engine room.

Featuring a Skyline configuration, the new FD90 has been designed with an enclosed wheelhouse area with a dayhead and three helm chairs. The seating area in this space converts to a bed when needed. A semi-enclosed skylounge features a large lounge area with Hi/Lo tables opposite a bar with three fixed barstools, while a Jacuzzi tub with a bar counter, a grill area and an outdoor handshower are found aft. Another entertainment space is found on the foredeck bow area, which can be shaded by a sun awning.

2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

"Horizon Yachts has seen record sales in the Australian market in the last year," says Horizon Yacht Australia Director Mark Western. "This latest FD90 not only provides an ideal high-volume interior with the amenities and staterooms of a superyacht, but as it is built to AMSA 2C Survey standards it also provides a great charter business opportunity."

The new Horizon FD90 will be unveiled at a VIP launch ceremony in Sanctuary Cove, Australia upon her arrival in late August. For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The FD90 Hull 25 basic specifications:

  • L.O.A.: 90' (27.44m)
  • L.W.L.: 78' 9" (24.02m)
  • Beam: 23' 4" (7.11m)
  • Displacement (half load): 250,920lbs (113.8 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 4,230 US gals (16,010ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,520ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin MAN V8 1,300
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW (50Hz)

2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
2C Survey Classed FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

