Short Marine - There are boats, and then there are Vikings!

Viking 64 © Viking Yachts Viking 64 © Viking Yachts

by Short Marine 16 Aug 10:37 PDT

Nothing says power, pace, muscle, and fishability the same way. These attributes are the reasons why Viking is the king of luxury sportsfishing yachts. They also form the backbone of sister brand, Valhalla, which is why they are the weapon of choice when it comes to premium, high performance centre console fish masters.

Short Marine of Mosman and Runaway Bay are the Australian distributors for these best of breed vessels. The alignment with the market leading Viking also extends to the fact that both the Short and the Healey families are third generation boaters. Salt and passion are very much in the veins for each clan, as Pat Healey, CEO of Viking/Valhalla explains, "It's no surprise that Short Marine has already sold a Valhalla 37, and has previously sold a Viking Billfish 46 that has just arrived in Australia. They also have a sold Viking 54 Convertible and 48 Open that will be delivered next year."

"They've gotten off to a tremendous start. We are completely aligned in wanting to deliver the highest quality product, and the absolute best in sportsfishing yachts and centre consoles to keep our owners out on the water for the memories of a lifetime."

"We're impressed with Short Marine's expansion into Queensland, and building on their established formula of having the very best staff and follow-up service with coordinating engines, electronics and major components. The boats of today are more advanced with more systems, and having a trained service staff is a huge benefit, and one that will ensure a dedicated family of happy and loyal Short Marine customers."

"At Viking, we know how important family is, from our team that builds the world's best sportsfishing yachts and centre consoles, to the wonderful owners who love them. We're very excited to have Ryan, Sam and the entire team as part of the Viking family", said Healey in closing.

Now is always better...

Since securing the national distributorship, Short Marine have certainly attracted many buyers and prospects to the brands, so much so that the forward build slots are virtually going, going, gone.

The Viking 46 Billfish that arrived this month certainly resets the brand in Australia, and also opens the door for near flurry of vessels to come in behind her stern wake. Viking commands a massive 70% market share in this rarefied niche, and produce an incredible array of models to suit various needs.

There is a Viking 54 that goes into production in less than four weeks time at Viking's impressive facility in New Jersey, and has a build completion date of March 2023, which means it is a fair chance people will be able to see this craft in the flesh at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show. A Viking 48 Open goes into production in the middle of 2023 and is under contract at the moment. There is also a 58 Convertible that commences around the same time, and it is already garnering interest.

Another 54 Convertible will arrive in 2023, and just recently this craft was taken off the market when her new owner secured the rights. One of the new and super glamorous 64 Convertibles has her keel laid late in 2023, and it too is likely to be sold soon. So yes, when you are good, there's usually a queue...

Make it distinctly yours.

Ryan Short commented on the strong interest in the brand many imitate, but never replicate, "First in definitely secures the boat of their choice, but also allows for creating the final specification, as Viking is a semi-custom boat builder. This would include selecting from mtu, MAN, and CAT engines, along with tower, electronics, hull colour and so forth."

"If you were to order now for a vessel outside of these slots, then it is a long wait, so this is really advantageous to the buyer who wants to go boating sooner, rather than later. In this case it is definitely not sales speak - start talking with Short Marine in order to avoid disappointment."

Viking undertakes all their design in house. In fact, an impressive 90% of the build is also done in house - even down to wiring, upholstery, woodwork etc. Short expanded on it all by saying, "Short Marine is all about representing the best brands in each category. Sam and I have spent time on Vikings and love them. Going to the factory was a highlight. The passion for boats and the culture of the company is outstanding. Looking after their staff shows in product. Vikings and Valhallas are built for fishing, and built to last."

"They are also not just sitting on the laurels, either. Viking's favourite saying is, 'Building a better boat every day.' Their commitment is unmatched, and the continue to come out with a new product every nine months. Even when many other brands are putting product development on hold, and despite record levels of interest, Viking remains focussed and passionate about their boats, and the family that builds them and owns them."

Not a place, but a statement.

Valhalla Centre Consoles were originally tenders to Vikings, but are now a major player in their own right in this most burgeoning of sectors. They feature a Michael Peters hull design, done in collaboration with Viking, the ability to do a real world 40-knot offshore cruising pace, and then blast away at 60 knots when conditions are suitable.

Even standing still they look good. Once under way, the twin stepped hull and generous V deliver outstanding ride and stability. Short Marine has secured eight production slots encompassing all five Valhalla models - V-33, V-37, V-41, V-46, and the new V-55.

"The first three of these all arrive in 2023, and the span quite the range, too. There is a V-46 with quadruple Mercury 600 V12s, a V-41 with quad Mercury 450Rs, and a V-37 with triple Mercury Racing 450hp V8s to entice new owners. We also have a V-33 with twin 400s that is due in about 12 months time, and at this stage it is still available, but probably not for much longer."

"The 360-degree fishability of the Valhallas is incredible. We just ran a V-37 down for the Gold Coast to Sydney in under nine hours travel time, and managed to have a fish along the way, as well. It is not just fun, it is safe too, and the thought that has gone into not only the hull design, but also live bait systems, padded bolsters along the coaming, seating and general comfort is remarkable. No wonder the centre console is popular, and the Valhalla V-Series really does take all that is Viking and distils it down into the most superior vessels in their class."

"Just as with Viking, you can make your Valhalla not only uniquely personal but even more special through the many options, variations, and additional equipment that are available."

So, experience the very best in boating from a team that is dedicated to the delivery of premium service throughout your entire journey on and off the water with your Viking or Valhalla vessel. Short Marine are at the Spit in Mosman, phone (02) 8057 5993, and also at Runaway Bay, phone (07) 5577 5811.