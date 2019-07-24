Please select your home edition
The new Greenline 45 FLY has just arrived

by eyachts 17 Aug 13:09 PDT
Greenline 45 Fly © Greenline Yachts

When: 27th August 2022
Where: Fergusons Marina, The Spit, Sydney

The new Greenline 45 FLY has just arrived!

We know that many of you were excited to see this incredible vessel at Sydney Boat Show, but after just missing out, we wanted to give you the opportunity to take a tour.

Greenline 45 Fly salon - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 45 Fly salon - photo © Greenline Yachts

About the Greenline 45 FLY

The new generation Greenline 45 Fly sets exemplary standards. New propulsion offers more speed and easier manoeuvering. Her exterior design features and naval architecture are by the world-renowned, multi-award winning design studio J&J Design.

The Greenline 45 Fly has the largest flybridge in her class. The extended cabin roof gives full protection from the sun, rain or wind. An optional canvas cover can be fitted to enclose the cockpit area fully. Safe and useful when standing at anchor or under power on rainy, cold or windy days. Deep, covered sidewalks provide additional security while anchoring, mooring or going to the bow.

Greenline 45 Fly drone birdperspective - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 45 Fly drone birdperspective - photo © Greenline Yachts

The interior is designed by highly respected Italian designer Marco Casali. The boat offers a perfectly balanced interior layout featuring a full-beam midship owner cabin with king-size bed, with the VIP guest cabin in the bow, both equally comfortable offering private bathrooms with separate showers. With both cabins featuring walk-in wardrobes, the 45 Fly is really the most comfortable yacht in her class.

For the perfect balance between comfort, space and cruising capability, the 45 Fly will not disappoint.

Find out more here...

Greenline 45 Fly cockpit - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 45 Fly cockpit - photo © Greenline Yachts

