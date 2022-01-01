Please select your home edition
Ready for the Summer Boating Season?

by Ensign Yachts 19 Aug 23:45 PDT
Ready for the Summer Boating Season? © Ensign Yachts

 
Ensign Yachts Update

Warmer weather is just around the corner and the regatta season is starting to ramp up. Fantastic! The Ensign Team has been busy over the past few months, with our recent Euro Yacht Showcase, handing over a new Bavaria and Nautitech to two lucky families, and gearing up for the Hamilton & Magnetic Island Race Weeks.
 
Read on below for more information, plus check out an insightful backstory on experienced sailor and long-time Bavaria yachts owner Bob Robertson. 
 
The Ensign Team is here to help! Please get in touch if you have any queries. 
 
 
 Happy boating in 2022!
The Ensign Yachts Team
 
 
 
.
Ensign's Euro Yacht Showcase RECAP
 
Did you catch Ensign's recent Euro Yacht Showcase? Featuring a wide range of high quality European sailing and motor yachts, the event was a huge success! Some highlights of the sailing section included the revolutionary new Bavaria C38, nominated for the 2022 European Sailboat of the Year, as well as the newly launched Tofinou 9.7. For motorboat enthusiasts, the Rhea 730 Timoneer and the Bavaria Vida 33 packed in an impressive package. 
 
If you missed it, you can see all the action in our recent Dock Lines Blog post, as well as the chance to get a one-on-one walk-through of a new model for prospective buyers. 
 
 
 
 
.
Join Us for Hamo and Maggie Race Weeks
The Ensign Team is excited to be traveling up for the much-anitcipated Hamilton and Magnetic Island Race Weeks this year. For both events, the team will be sailing aboard Bob Robertson's beautiful Bavaria C45 'It's Time'. Make sure to join along on our socials for some live updates of the action during each week!

Following two years of disappointment with cancellations in 2020 and 2021, it is expected that some 1000+ sailors, their families, and friends will be eager to get back to the spectacular series this year.
 
It is exciting to see great representation from the Ensign Yachts Community this year, with a number of Bavaria's, as well as a Nautitech Cat, Italia 11.98, and a Wauquiez. If you are sailing on one of the above boats, click the link below to stay up to date with some community catch-ups during the week!
 
 
 
 
Looking for Your First Boat? 

With the Summer boating season just around the corner, take a look at Ensign Yachts wide range of new and used boats to get you out on the water. One of the friendly Ensign Yachts team members can walk you through your needs and wants in a boat to find the perfect one for you. 
 
The above-shown 2018 Bavaria E34, a great family package, just had a huge price reduction to $449,990. Find this and many more new and used listings to suit your needs at Ensign Yachts. 
 
 
 
 
Skipper Profile: Bob Robertson 'It's Time'
 
As mentioned, a few members of the Ensign team will be joining Bob Robertson on his beautiful Bavaria C45 'It's Time'. We were lucky enough to have a chat with Bob and gain an insight into his sailing backstory and expectations for the upcoming Race Weeks at Hamo and Maggie Island. 
 
Bob is a truly experienced sailor with many sea miles under his belt. From around 1981, coming out of Heron's and trailer sailer's, Bob exclaimed that is when he got into some 'real' racing. 
 
"I've competed in 12 Sydney to Hobarts and was fortunate to be on the podium 7 of those times. The Brisbane to Gladstone Race countless times, Sydney to Noumea, and this will be coming up to my 20th Hamilton Island Race Week. I remember competing in the 2nd Race Week actually, in 1985."
 
"I bought my first Bavaria in 2004 after attending the Dusseldorf boat show in Germany, one of the biggest out there. 'It's Time' is now my 4th Bavaria, with one of them being a motor boat, and I am very impressed with the quality of the C45. Being involved in the marine industry for many years, I have put about 40 Bavaria yachts into survey, so I am very familiar with them. To see many still sailing around today that were built in the 80's, shows the standard they are built to, pretty bulletproof". 
 
 
 
 
