Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Polestar and Candela join forces to make electric boats mainstream

by Candela 23 Aug 01:42 PDT
Candela C-8 uses hydrofoils to cut energy usage by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Future units will be powered by Polestar batteries. © Candela

The Swedish electric car maker Polestar will provide battery and charging systems for Candela's highly efficient flying boats. The battery deal will enable Candela to scale up production swiftly, bringing mass-market electric boats one step closer to reality.

In a watershed moment for electrification at sea, the two Swedish companies Polestar and Candela have ventured into an agreement where Polestar will supply the battery and charging systems for Candela's revolutionary hydrofoiling speedboats.

The deal lets Candela tap into state-of-the art automotive battery technology and scale up production of its best-selling electric boats.

- To make electric boats mainstream, we need to build thousands of boats every year. Working together with Polestar, we're able to bring the scale of production and world class engineering from the automotive industry to the marine sector, says Gustav Hasselskog, Candela CEO and founder.

By combining Polestar's batteries with Candela's pioneering electric hydrofoil technology, both companies aim to propel the growth of sustainable electric mobility in society.

Candela C-8 uses hydrofoils to cut energy usage by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Future units will be powered by Polestar batteries. - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 uses hydrofoils to cut energy usage by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Future units will be powered by Polestar batteries. - photo © Candela

- I am fascinated by way Candela's boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water - amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create. That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport, says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The deal between the two Swedish companies is an attempt to overcome the two major hurdles for electrifying boating. The first hurdle is the massive energy consumption of conventional powerboat hulls, which so far has resulted in poor performance of electric boats. This obstacle has been cleared by Candela's hydrofoil technology that cuts energy usage of powerboats by up to 80%.

The second hurdle has been the prohibitively high cost of marine batteries for electric boats.

Electric boatbuilders typically have so far relied on smaller, boutique vendors of marine battery packs. Scarcity and high unit costs of these packs are two factors that have prevented electric boats from achieving parity with ICE vessels.

- Thanks to the partnership with Polestar, we're able to secure state-of-the-art battery packs for our production ramp-up. As the number of electric vehicles increases worldwide, a steady battery supply will become increasingly important to hold a competitive edge and allow us to compete with combustion engine boats, says Candela CEO Gustav Hasselskog.

Candela C-8 uses hydrofoils to cut energy usage by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Future units will be powered by Polestar batteries. - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 uses hydrofoils to cut energy usage by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Future units will be powered by Polestar batteries. - photo © Candela

Candela's hydrofoil craft are the fastest and longest-range electric boats on the market.

Flying above the water's surface at 30 knots, the Candela C-8 and P-8 Voyager use up to 80% less energy than conventional boats of the same size, thanks to much reduced water friction. The computer-actuated foils also give them "superpowers", such as superior seakeeping, zero wake and a silent ride.

After launching the high-volume sales Candela C-8 leisure boat during the fall 2021 and shortly after raising €24 million from EQT Ventures, the Swedish boat maker is now moving into a new production plant where the P-series commercial vessels and C-series leisure boats will be produced.

The battery supply agreement is just the beginning of a broader intended partnership between Polestar and Candela, with both companies committed to exploring further opportunities for future collaboration.

Related Articles

Candela P-8 Voyager debuts in Venice
The next generation of electric passenger boats flies above the water at high speeds Unveiled today in Venice, the new foiling Candela P-8 Voyager lets its passengers travel silently and comfortably through wake-sensitive areas or over delicate coral reefs, without leaving a trace. Posted on 31 May France SailGP Team introduces Candela C-7
The world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat As the Formula 1 of sailing returns for the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, the French team has an ace up its sleeve: Candela C-7, the world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat, which might help them score in the new Impact league. Posted on 26 Mar Candela C-8 outsells combustion engine boats
The first flying electric daycruiser The Swedish tech company Candela has racked up more than 60 orders for its revolutionary, 290 000-euro electric boat, the Candela C-8. That makes the flying C-8 one of the fastest-selling 28-foot boats on the market. Posted on 26 Mar Candela opens test drive center in San Francisco
Setting new standards for electric vessels with its hydrofoiling, long-range electric craft It's the fastest electric craft, with the longest range - yet it uses a staggering 80% less energy than traditional powerboats at high speeds. Posted on 23 Mar Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
Ushering in a new era of electric foiling powerboats The foiling Candela C-8 promises to disrupt the gas-guzzling powerboat industry, thanks to a unique combination of long all-electric range, high speed, and industry-first features. Posted on 17 Feb Try out the Candela C-7 in Miami
The game-changing electric powerboat Thanks to a decade-old invention coupled to advanced software and computers, the electric Candela C-7 electric sportsboat flies above the water with a longer range and higher speed than any other electric boat before it. Posted on 9 Feb Candela C-8: 2nd-gen hydrofoiling leisure boat
A larger and more comfortable craft designed to bring electric boats to the wider market Absolutely silent, with superior seakeeping, fully connected, maintenance-free, 95% cheaper to drive and sporting the longest electric range of any boat in history. The Swedish electric boat maker aims to bring electric boats to high-volume production. Posted on 27 Aug 2021 Introducing the all-electric Candela C-Pod
“A silent revolution beneath” It will last a lifetime without maintenance, is four times more efficient than the best electric outboards and makes for a totally silent boat ride. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 This is what electric boats will look like
The Swedish Candela C-7 is the first long-range and high speed electric boat Yesterday marked a moment in history, as the first time a flying electric motorboat raced a flying sailing yacht. Both designs use hydrofoils that provide superior speed and energy efficiency over conventional boats. Posted on 13 May 2021 Erik Stark tests electric boat Candela Seven
Testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling A six-time Powerboat Champion and driver for Dubai's Victory Team, Erik Stark is no stranger to 100 knot speeds and roaring engines. But this time he's testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling. Posted on 20 Aug 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy