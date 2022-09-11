Absolute Yachts set for the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere © Absolute Yachts Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere © Absolute Yachts

by Absolute Yachts 27 Aug 06:22 PDT

Absolute Yachts returns to the sun-drenched Cannes Yachting Festival, taking place from 6 to 11 September 2022. The event, the first of the season in Europe and considered by many as the world's top show for large boats, features over 600 yachts, most afloat, in the prestigious Côte d'Azur setting.

Absolute's presence in Cannes will be hallmarked by the premiere presentation of the new flagship Navetta 75, in addition to highlights from the existing range of Fly yachts (50, 56 and 62 Fly) and the Navetta range, from the spacious 48 to the Navetta 68. In total, Absolute will have nine boats afloat in the glittering arena of Vieux Port in Cannes.

The new flagship Navetta 75, presented in the company's 20th anniversary year, embodies all the characteristics that hallmark Absolute yachts. For this reason, its keyword is "sphere", a reference to its all-round perfection and balance. Like all Absolute yachts, the Navetta 75 offers a sensation of generous space, giving the impression of a vessel of even greater size. This is achieved by details such as an extensive use of sliding doors, exceptionally large windows, and internal and external spaces designed in function of their use by guests.

The Navetta 75's aft deck features Absolute's signature cockpit terrace, which enhances the feel of a boundless cruising experience by highlighting the sea view. Instead of built-in furniture, Absolute provides modular units that can be arranged as desired, though owners can specify whatever they wish. Visual continuity with the swim platform and the sea is assured by a discreet but highly robust stainless-steel guardrail and glazed balustrade.

The sense of space continues in the interiors, particularly for the master stateroom forward, with its large hullside windows that optimise light and views. The centreline queen berth is accessible from three sides, and the owner has a walk-in closet and a full-beam bathroom. The master stateroom's forward position ensures silence and privacy, enhanced by its private staircase.

The staterooms comprise two doubles with en-suite bathrooms, and a twin-berth cabin at midships. Crew quarters offer generous space for up to three, with separate galley and laundry room, features typical of much larger yachts. As is often the case for Absolute yachts, the crew quarters are often dedicated to extra guests, and in fact their finish is as refined as the rest of the living space.

The design innovation lavished on the Navetta 75 includes a system of stairs and passageways that enables the crew to operate in total discretion without having to pass through the salon or other guest spaces. Absolute's quest for innovation includes sustainability, with optional solar panels built into the fly hard top that make it possible to run refrigerators and other on-board systems while at anchor, so that guests can enjoy the sea without the hum of engines.

These are just a few of the features that set the Navetta 75 apart from the competition. Visitors to the Yachting Festival in Cannes will be able to view first-hand the entire sphere of innovation, quality and detail that make for an Absolute yachting experience.

Absolute's yachts will be moored in the Pantiero Area of the Cannes Yachting Festival, PAN 214-082.