Vandal Marine to launch new semi-custom explorer range at the Cannes Yachting Festival

by Vandal Marine 27 Aug 08:11 PDT 6-11 September 2022
Vandal Explorers © Vandal Marine

Vandal Marine, creators of the successful Vandal Tenders and Chase Boats, announced today that it will be launching a brand-new range of Explorer craft at the Cannes yachting Festival that begins on 6 September.

Inspired by the harsh conditions of the Pacific North-West, Canada-based Scott Jutson provided naval architecture while world-renowned superyacht designer Espen diameterino created the unique, rugged design. The result is a foil-assisted power cat, a tough, do-anything, go-anywhere companion, ideal for off the grid adventures.

Espen diameterino explained the thinking behind the Explorer: "A philosophy of "less is more" is the founding pillar of the design and offers everything a boat owner really needs - and only that. Having spent time on board over the summer, I can testify first hand to its performance and comfort. Plus, it's seriously fun to drive!"

Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine
Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine

With its high-performance Yamaha XTO 425hp engines and asymmetric hull form, the Explorer drives like a race boat, providing exhilarating handling in all weather conditions. The unique foil design carries 35% of the Explorer's weight and reduces fuel consumption by an incredible 25% to 30%, providing an excellent range of up to 240 nautical miles thus reducing both cost and emissions. The foil requires no particular skill from the operator and nor does it add to vessel draft. In addition to improved efficiency, it gives a smoother ride, less spray, enhanced high-speed stability and, of course, better performance - up to and even beyond 40 knots.

Built in the Netherlands by the team at Tenderworks, who create bespoke Tenders and Chase Boats for the world's finest superyachts, every VANDAL Explorer is the crystallisation of generations of boatbuilding experience and are simply built to go the distance - a low maintenance, lightweight aluminium vessel that can be depended on, day in, day out, year after year.

Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine
Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine

The two 14-metre VANDAL Explorers that will be presented at Cannes are equipped with multiple features to ensure maximum comfort and space. Among which are a 6-8 person dining area, a master bedroom, aft deck rain shower, interior day head with additional shower, a well-appointed outdoor kitchen and copious lounging areas, one of which is located on the flybridge. Each boat also includes two large sun beds, solar panels and carries a tender as well as a variety of adventure gear from Ebikes, paddle boards, kite surfs, Seabobs, dive bottles, skiing equipment...

Ben Mennem, co-founder of Vandal Marine, added: "Our new Explorer range may be adapted to meet any requirements, whether it be sports fishing, diving, regatta chase boat or even heli / winter skiing. We believe that it could also be a thrilling addition as a shadow vessel for superyachts or simply for boating adventurers, who share our vision of "less is more" and want a durable, versatile craft for travelling and entertaining."

Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine
Vandal Explorers - photo © Vandal Marine

While performance and style are key to all Vandal customers, special effort has also been taken with regards to sustainable development through powering and material choices. As such a number of features contribute to reducing the Explorer's impact on the environment, including:

  • Reduced emissions
    • Innovative foil technology and hull design that reduces fuel consumption by up to 30%
    • Efficient powering by two super low emission Yamaha XTO 425hp outboards, chosen for their ability to deliver strong fuel efficiency.
    • High efficiency batteries and solar panels for hotel needs
  • Preserving water quality
    • Use of silicon antifouling lasting up to 3 years and minimum use of fairing and paint.
    • Incineration of waste from interior day head avoiding black water discharge.
  • Reduced waste
    • Recycled and recyclable materials used wherever possible (eg. Aluminium structure, recycled sails for storage bags,...)
    • Reduced quantity of consumables (remember, "less is more"!)
For more information visit www.vandalmarine.com.

