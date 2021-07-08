Leen 50 - The slow life trawler

Please select your home edition
by Leen Trimarans 27 Aug 09:18 PDT
Leen 50 © LEEN-Trimarans

LEEN 50 is a natural addition to our range of LEEN-TRIMARANS engine-powered trimarans. After the LEEN 56 and the LEEN 72, the shipyard wanted to add a new model to the range.

It follows in the path of its big sisters in terms of elegance, performance, comfort, autonomy, safety and comfortable sea travel. This range is perfect for long-distance travel or coastal cruises, slow living, contemplation and escape.

Leen 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

Leen 50 layout

The LEEN 50 makes good use of the large amount of space trimarans have. The owner's cabin is on the same level as the main deck, with an island bed, washroom and separate toilets. There is a gangway that opens from the master cabin directly onto the outside deck.

Communal areas, saloon, dining room, galley and wheelhouse are on the same level. These open-plan living spaces are inviting, warm and bright with a 360 degrees view. Moving around the area is easy.

The saloon's table can be set up in 2 positions?-?in a high position for meals (with space for 8 people) and a low position for a living-room feel. The wheelhouse has a comfortable 3-seater bench seat opposite the navigational tools. There are 2 ways to get onto the outside deck?-?either through the bay windows in the saloon or through the side door in the wheelhouse.

A production line has been specially created in our workshops for the mass production of LEEN 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
A production line has been specially created in our workshops for the mass production of LEEN 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

There are two guest cabins in the central float with a shared bathroom. The front guest cabin can be fitted with either a double bed or two single bunk beds.

The boat's forepeaks can be reached from outside and can be converted.

There is plenty of storage space both inside and out, which means that you can bring all the equipment you need for a lovely stay on board and long-distance cruising.

Leen 50 - There is a gangway that opens from the master cabin directly onto the outside deck, extending the privacy of the owner's living space. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - There is a gangway that opens from the master cabin directly onto the outside deck, extending the privacy of the owner's living space. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

The layout of the cockpit is left to the owner. The flybridge can be fitted with solar panels to ensure that the boat can continue to run when anchored. There is a large sundeck on the flybridge.

There are covered walkways around the LEEN 50 which means that you can move around outside safely.

Leen 50 - The saloon's table can be set up in 2 positions?–?in a high position for meals (with space for 8 people) and a low position for a living-room feel. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - The saloon's table can be set up in 2 positions?–?in a high position for meals (with space for 8 people) and a low position for a living-room feel. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

The boat's pleasant handling, which is unique to the trimaran, has no striking paddles (like catamarans) or rolling effects (as seen in monohull boats). This is made possible thanks to centred weights in the central float. Indeed, all living and working areas and onboard weight are in the main float. Only the 2 engines, one per hull, are in the side floats.

Leen 50 - The wheelhouse has a comfortable 3-seater bench seat opposite the navigational tools. A side door provides access to the outer deck. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - The wheelhouse has a comfortable 3-seater bench seat opposite the navigational tools. A side door provides access to the outer deck. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

Specifications:

  • Overall length 50 ft
  • Overall beam 26 ft
  • Draft 3.28 ft
  • Displacement unloaded 23 metric Ton (approx.)
  • Fuel tank 925 US G.
  • Water tank 116 US G.
  • Engine type
  • Disel engines 2x110 HP / 2x150 HP, hybrid engine under study
  • Naval architect: Bernard Nivelt
  • Architect and interior design Pierre Frutschi
  • Certification Category A

Leen 50 - Communal areas, saloon, dining room, galley and wheelhouse are on the same level. These open-plan living spaces are inviting, warm and bright with a breathtaking 360° view. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - Communal areas, saloon, dining room, galley and wheelhouse are on the same level. These open-plan living spaces are inviting, warm and bright with a breathtaking 360° view. - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
Leen 50 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

