Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Bluegame in Cannes proud of having "conquered" the America's Cup

by Bluegame 30 Aug 02:19 PDT 6-11 September 2022
Bluegame BG54 © Bluegame

At the Boat Show that opens the new yachting season, as every year, Bluegame presents its production of unconventional vessels, which escape any categorisation, the result of a "Game changer" vision, which courageously dares to go where others stop.

On the quays of Vieux Port, from 6 to 11 September, one can admire examples of the BG range, the origin of Bluegame's beautiful adventure, and the more recent BGX range, in which the addition of the 'X' fully expresses the brand's crossover soul:

BG42 BIG GAME, a fisherman's version of the historic entry-level model, with sportive equipment and a highly original graphic livery.

BG54, a 2022 newcomer that revives the concept and design of the BG72 and which was given an enthusiastic welcome at Cannes last year.

BG72, which has finally united fly boat and open boat enthusiasts.

BGX70, the first model in the revolutionary, 'unexpected' range launched in 2019, which garnered immediate success and countless awards.

But this year at the show, on the docks or in the elegant and comfortable lounges of the parent company Sanlorenzo's stand, one will also hear much about challenge that Bluegame has set for itself and won: to design and build for New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger in the 37th edition of the America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, the first "chase boat" with exclusively hydrogen propulsion using foils, according to the strict requirements of the event's Protocol.

An extremely complex project, for the success of which Bluegame relied on exceptionally competent collaborators, with experience from previous America's Cups, as well as the invaluable support of Sanlorenzo's R&D department.

The contract signed with New York Yacht Club American Magic is a recognition of Bluegame's design value, its ability to dare the unthinkable, to dream and succeed in realising its dreams.

The entire Bluegamers team on the stand will be delighted to unveil images and details of BGH (Bluegame Hydrogen), which in addition to being the highest technological achievement possible today, is extremely beautiful.

Related Articles

Bluegame work with American Magic
Signing an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat Bluegame, the Sanlorenzo Group brand, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, signed an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat. Posted on 23 Jul Bluegame lands at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda
Porto Cervo is ready to welcome the entire Bluegame fleet for the most eagerly awaited summer event Beauty, exclusivity, charm, glamour... Bluegame has so much in common with Costa Smeralda, one of the most stunning places in the world. Posted on 3 Jul Bluegame is ready to conquer Palma with new BG54
Going outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54ft yacht After leaving its mark in America and the Middle East, Bluegame returns home to the old continent. The all-Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia on the Ligurian Riviera, is ready to win everyone's hearts in the Balearic Islands with a great world première. Posted on 22 Apr Bluegame's cross-over soul at the Miami Boat Show
On display the striking BGX70 and the BG42, the epitome of a multi-purpose vessel After the success achieved at the autumn boat shows, Bluegame crosses the ocean and participates in the Miami International Boat Show, bringing the BGX70 and BG42 to the docks of one of the most important international yacht events. Posted on 17 Feb BGX70 U.S. premiere at FLIBS 2021
The disruptive and award-winning BGX70 makes her debut at Fort Lauderdale After the success achieved in the European market, the awaited BGX70 crosses the oceans to meet the American public for the first time during the 2021 edition of the largest boat show in the US. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Bluegame expands range with the new BGX60
Presented on opening day of the Genoa Boat Show After the BGX70, "the unexpected at sea" which has won unanimous acclaim among the public and the press, the eagerly awaited second model of the range has been presented in a worldwide preview on the opening day of the Genoa Boat Show. Posted on 4 Oct 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy