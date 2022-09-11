Bluegame in Cannes proud of having "conquered" the America's Cup

Bluegame BG54 © Bluegame Bluegame BG54 © Bluegame

by Bluegame 30 Aug 02:19 PDT

At the Boat Show that opens the new yachting season, as every year, Bluegame presents its production of unconventional vessels, which escape any categorisation, the result of a "Game changer" vision, which courageously dares to go where others stop.

On the quays of Vieux Port, from 6 to 11 September, one can admire examples of the BG range, the origin of Bluegame's beautiful adventure, and the more recent BGX range, in which the addition of the 'X' fully expresses the brand's crossover soul:

BG42 BIG GAME, a fisherman's version of the historic entry-level model, with sportive equipment and a highly original graphic livery.

BG54, a 2022 newcomer that revives the concept and design of the BG72 and which was given an enthusiastic welcome at Cannes last year.

BG72, which has finally united fly boat and open boat enthusiasts.

BGX70, the first model in the revolutionary, 'unexpected' range launched in 2019, which garnered immediate success and countless awards.

But this year at the show, on the docks or in the elegant and comfortable lounges of the parent company Sanlorenzo's stand, one will also hear much about challenge that Bluegame has set for itself and won: to design and build for New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger in the 37th edition of the America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, the first "chase boat" with exclusively hydrogen propulsion using foils, according to the strict requirements of the event's Protocol.

An extremely complex project, for the success of which Bluegame relied on exceptionally competent collaborators, with experience from previous America's Cups, as well as the invaluable support of Sanlorenzo's R&D department.

The contract signed with New York Yacht Club American Magic is a recognition of Bluegame's design value, its ability to dare the unthinkable, to dream and succeed in realising its dreams.

The entire Bluegamers team on the stand will be delighted to unveil images and details of BGH (Bluegame Hydrogen), which in addition to being the highest technological achievement possible today, is extremely beautiful.