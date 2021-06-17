X Shore releases the X Shore 1

by X Shore 1 Sep

X Shore (www.xshore.com), the Swedish technology company behind a game-changing generation of fully-electric, silent, connected boats, announced today the launch of its latest model, the X Shore 1.

Built with X Shore's latest smart technology, sustainable methods, and clean Scandinavian design, the X Shore 1 enters the market at an attractive and accessible price point, which will generate new and reinvigorated interest in electric boating. The new vessel starts at $139,000, which is around a third of the price of other high-performance electric boat models, whilst not compromising on performance or operational capabilities. The X Shore 1 will be built at X Shore Industries 1 in Nyköping, Sweden, and will be available in two configurations: Top and Open. First orders will be delivered to customers in the second quarter of 2023 and can be ordered via selected partners and on X Shore's website.

The continued electrification of boating is crucial to support climate change mitigation and a decarbonized global economy. A swift transition to sustainable boating is necessary for global emission reduction targets to be achievable. To enable this transition, X Shore is massively ramping up production capacity and launching the X Shore 1 at a remarkable price point.

Emissions from high-performance fossil-fuelled boats are substantial and from just 50 hours on the water, common 6-10 meter boats can produce emissions comparable to more than 7 roundtrips between New York and central Europe by airplane. Beyond emissions, noise pollution from traditional boating is having a negative effect on the planet. The International Maritime Organisation has found that noise pollution from boats negatively impacts marine life, both short and long-term.

Commenting on the launch of the X Shore 1, X Shore CEO Jenny Keisu, said: "In order to bring electric boating to the largest possible audience, it is essential we bring to market a range of models and options to satisfy the different needs and desires of the global boating community. Crucially, the X Shore 1 enters the market at a remarkably low price point, as we must make electric boating competitive with fossil-fuel boats to speed up the transition. Just as importantly, by launching the X Shore 1, X Shore is hoping to encourage a new generation of boat owners, and show them that electric boating is not just the future, but the present. X Shore craft are already in the hands of customers and we will be delivering the first X Shore 1 boats to customers early next year, building them in our new factory at a rate of two boats per day as capacity expands. We are proud of our Swedish heritage, and the X Shore 1 pays homage to this through an innovative product that is designed with functionality and durability in every step, from production to use and lifetime."

X Shore was founded on three pillars: design, sustainability, and technology. X Shore has set a course for long-term sustainability that paves the way for a net-zero future through its new technology, innovative research, smart design, and sustainable materials that allow passengers to explore the world's oceans and lakes without the harmful noise and fumes a fossil-fuel engine emits.

The X Shore 1 has a multitude of core features that make it the ideal vessel for a day (or night) on the water: open transom with in-built swim platform; mesh rail furniture option with central passage; generous deck for sunbathing and leisure; integrated navigation lights in bow rail; cantilevered roof; retractable sun awnings; and water sport capabilities. The X Shore 1 will come in three specifications: Utility, Performance and Premium. The models are bought as seen.

The design of the X Shore 1 results in similar performance to the X Shore Eelex 8000 (www.xshore.com/eelex-8000), all the more impressive as it only has a single battery - reducing the cost for customers, and further reducing its carbon footprint. The size also enables easier transportation to customers, as it comfortably fits inside containers used in global shipping.

X Shore's in-house production methods, on parts of the boat such as the hull, are industry-leading and deliver high-performance components which use significantly less material. X Shore use a combination of glass fiber and carbon fiber to balance weight, performance and environmental impact. X Shore in-house hull production will be done out of X Shore Industries 1, where the hulls will be?produced via prepreg. As a result, the boats are lighter and only require a single 63 kWh battery. Using cork for the hull instead of teak provides further environmental benefits.

Specifications for the X Shore 1: