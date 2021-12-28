Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

The all-new Van der Valk Edge 65

by Van der Valk Shipyard 31 Aug 06:42 PDT

Weekends will never be the same again thanks to the receipt of a new bespoke order by repeat clients that will also be developed into a brand-new Van der Valk series.

The first EDGE 65 is already under construction for the owners and we've also begun the build of a second hull.

Larger models are under development too...

The launch model of the EDGE 65 will serve as a sister vessel to our 90-foot LeVen. This was built for the owner's parents in 2019, while the 34-metre tri-deck explorer Lady Lene was delivered to his grandparents in 2021. All the family's superyachting experience is being deployed on the EDGE 65 to create the ultimate weekender for their favourite cruising area of the Bahamas in partnership with Van der Valk, exterior designer Cor D. Rover, interior designer Carla Guilhem and Studio Delta Naval Architects.

The EDGE 65 will combine a 40-knot top speed with the ability to make ocean crossings in comfort while also exploring shallow waters. With a fold-out platform spanning some 48 square metres of deck space offering the ultimate in outdoor life, this is a very special project.

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Access all areas

The yacht's draught of under three feet will open up all but the shallowest waters, while a top speed of 40 knots hastens deep water runs. Power will be provided by four Mercury V12 Verados outboards, offering an exhilarating total of 2400 hp.

"It's unusual for a Dutch yard to install these engines on a luxury yacht of this size and the EDGE 65 will be the heaviest possible size that could be propelled by outboards," says Van der Valk general manager Bram Kooltjes. "Mercury Marine's new automatic gear shift technology allows us to come to just over 30 tonnes while retaining the outdoor and indoor real estate required by the owners. We've optimised every aspect of the yacht to benefit speed and reduce underwater friction, and she's going to be an awesome sight in every respect."

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

In good step

This powerful performance will be accompanied by superb seakeeping comfort after we teamed up with Swedish company Petestep to utilise its revolutionary hull technology for the first time on a Van der Valk.

"Combining such speeds on a 65-footer with superyacht standards of comfort was a very exacting brief," says Petestep CEO Jonas Danielsson. "We worked closely with CFD software experts on an extensive series of simulations to see how the boat would behave in all kinds of water. This involved calculating the resistance and pressure components of some five million air and water cells as they interacted with the design. Each simulation took between half and one day to complete and we carried out around fifty for this project."

The resulting data led to the decision to add three Petestep deflectors to the hull, fitted in a V-shape to push water down and aft. The EDGE 65 will have a lower wetted surface, greater degree of lift and forward thrust from the redirection of the spray. The overall result is a major reduction in resistance, a boost to the speed, a dry ride for those onboard and a 30% reduction in slamming. "It's really good to work with a reputable yard like Van der Valk on this project," adds Jonas. "The EDGE 65 can open up a new market for large luxury boats that are relatively fast and allow for both shallow water access and ocean trips."

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Close to the water

Exterior designer Cor D. Rover is equally enthusiastic about the EDGE 65. "Together with the owners we've designed a kind of cabana on the water with an optimised amount of enclosed real estate and the option to be as close to the water as possible on a 20-metre boat. The large aft deck morphs into an outdoor pleasure platform with fold-down balconies creating eight square metres extra space. This arrangement will ease launching of the watersports gear, which the outboards would otherwise make impossible in this area. A crane on the flybridge enables the yacht to carry a small tender and/or jet ski.

"Nothing is new here in itself but the combination of all these aspects in this size most certainly is. I truly think that the EDGE 65 is going to be the best possible boat for the Bahamas and similar areas."

This first EDGE 65 will have an Aston Martin Racing Green hull colour to make the yacht look like she is being absorbed by the water. This custom choice will add further panache to the powerful and sporty exterior design with a masculine feel that perfectly matches her feminine interior.

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Smooth blend

The interior features a unique take on an Art Deco-inspired beach style, as designer Carla Guilhem explains. "The owners have no interest in a traditional lounge, preferring to entertain guests in a country kitchen galley arrangement with bar. They know people spend very little time indoors when day-tripping around the Caribbean and, when they do venture inside, they will have an informal place to sip cocktails and gather around the island chatting."

This relaxed vibe will be heightened by a blend of modern-classic marine elements with a colourful beach feel. A natural style prevails with lots of oak wood, clean grey & white tones, round corners and textured panels. A few darker tones are found in the ensuite master and the two cabins with a shared bathroom. "The queen-size bed in the master suite has been shaped to remove any sensation of triangularity," says Carla. " It's all part of an approach aimed at generating relaxed open rooms that will feel very spacious for a 65-footer on overnight trips.

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Future plans

While Carla is developing a beautifully bespoke interior for this EDGE 65, other options will be available for future owners. You can also opt for a two-cabin layout with a larger master suite with bathroom if preferred. Solar panels placed fore of the latter will boost your independence and reduce generator use.

An inboard propulsion option is also available, benefitting from the huge amount of engineering and thinking that has gone into this launch model. The second EDGE 65 is available for you to shape to your own vision so get in touch to explore the options.

Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Van der Valk Edge 65 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Related Articles

Lady Lene wows at World Superyacht Awards
"Styling and performance quite unlike her rivals in this class" The 34-metre tri-deck explorer Lady Lene has won a host of admirers since her launch as her owners embarked on the first of many adventures. Posted on 1 Jul Van der Valk unveils the trail-blazing Meteor
An exciting conceptual design concept that defies convention Van der Valk is delighted to unveil an exciting conceptual design concept that defies convention and sets a new benchmark in the fast weekender market. Posted on 5 Apr Blue Jeans: a perfect fit in every way
A bespoke blend of excitement and relaxation on a motoryacht Come the summer, the 33-metre Blue Jeans will be offering owners, family and friends a bespoke blend of excitement and relaxation on a motoryacht developed with and for a client with very specific wishes. Posted on 23 Mar All-new Flybridge ready for summer season
This 25.50-metre Van der Valk yacht is due for delivery before the summer Construction is continuing smoothly on Van der Valk brand-new take on the award-winning Flybridge range. Gorgeous inside and out, this 25.50-metre yacht is due for delivery before the summer, to make 2022 a very special year for her owners. Posted on 6 Feb Step aboard the Explorer Venera
The movie brings home why our new generation of motoryachts have stuck a chord with so many people It is our pleasure to share some special video footage of the 28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera shot off the Catalan coast. Capturing the essence of luxury yachting, you'll find it especially enticing if you're reading this in colder climates! Posted on 21 Jan Van der Valk's Project Capella build update
Custom explorer slated for launch in spring 2023 Following the announcement of her sale in June this year, Van der Valk is proud to present the latest build update of our newest explorer yacht: the 23.56-metre Project Capella. Posted on 28 Dec 2021 Inside Van der Valk's 34m explorer Lady Lene
This all-aluminium tri-deck superyacht has been built for top performance Following her launch at the Van der Valk shipyard in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, in October, the industry's attention has homed in on the latest explorer superyacht to emerge from the seasoned Dutch builder: the 34-metre Lady Lene. Posted on 24 Nov 2021 Inside heroic Helga: Van der Valk's Dutch pedigree
A family-friendly superyacht, built by the experienced Dutch shipyard, Van der Valk. Delivered to her owner and his family earlier this summer, the 27.3-metre fifth Raised Pilothouse motor yacht Helga has already been turning heads on the water - thanks, at least in part, to her eye-catching pastel-blue hull. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 New Van der Valk custom explorer ordered
The latest in growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella The latest order in our growing fleet of explorers is the 23.55-metre Project Capella. She is being custom-built for experienced owners who are creating the ultimate home-at-sea for their family. Posted on 25 Jun 2021 Lady of leisure taking shape
At the Van der Valk shipyard A true lady of the seas is taking shape at the Van der Valk shipyard as the September delivery date comes into view. The 34-metre explorer Lady Lene is being custom-built for experienced owners with a broad range of specific requests. Posted on 10 May 2021
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy