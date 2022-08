This impressive motor yacht has outstanding interior living space, including (as standard) a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, with the entire area bathed in natural light courtesy of an expansive skylight.

Discover several interior options available with the new model ILIAD 53 Sports version.

Viking 54 Convertible - Out in front

The 54's business end offers more space than any other boat in its class Fast and agile, the Viking 54 Convertible blends her sleek profile with a sharp and refined running surface that manhandles the seas with confidence and control.

The all-new Van der Valk Edge 65

The first EDGE 65 is already under construction for the owners Weekends will never be the same again thanks to the receipt of a new bespoke order by repeat clients that will also be developed into a brand-new Van der Valk series.

Aventura & Nova Luxe: Electrification of large cat

The collaboration will feature 100Kw Torqeedo motors, 160kw of propulsive battery power Aventura, Nova Luxe and our mutual client are meeting at the Cannes Yachting festival next month to finalize plans for the first Aventura A14 powered by Nova Luxe.

Introducing the new 2023 SF Pontoon Series

Crafted to perfection to combine fishing and on-the-water recreation Lowe® Boats, today announced the launch of the 2023 SF pontoon series boats as well as bold new styling and a host of premium features for its full model year 2023 lineup.

Off Kilter - Part I

Just one little thing swung the whole deal Just one little thing swung the whole deal. "It leans inward during a turn" was a not a headline on the Press Release, just a little stanza, part of a more complete sentence, about the second or third paragraph in.

41 Valor Test: Triple 450s vs Twin 600s

When we do a new model, it's really based on information that our owners give us First, I have to start by talking about the Owners Rendezvous. Ocean Reef Club was the bomb... a great venue that helped us enjoy an amazing event. Thank you to the Intrepid team who worked hard to put the Rendezvous together.

No end in sight for boating season

65% planning to boat on Labor Day weekend, 80% will extend season With gas prices continuing to fall and the summer boating season coming to a close, more boaters are expected to take to the water this Labor Day holiday

Vision Marine smashes electric boat world record

Achieving a top speed of 109 MPH at the iconic lake of the Ozarks Shootout Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., the global leader in the electric recreational marine propulsion industry serving OEMs, is proud to announce an historic milestone in the boating industry by shattering the 100 MPH speed barrier on an electric watercraft.

Sharrow vs Standard Prop on Robalo R302

Robalo R302 Center Console / Twin Yamaha 300hp motors One of the most critical aspects of every center console's performance is at what RPM the vessel gets on plane. It is here that the Sharrow Propeller's performance is remarkable.