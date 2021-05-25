Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

60 knots and fully electric with the new SILENT Speed 28 launch

by Silent Yachts 8 Sep 01:28 PDT

SILENT is launching a new line of performance boats that will capitalise on its expertise in electric propulsion. The first boat is the SILENT Speed 28, and will ally the futuristic looks of the SILENT range with blistering pace and superyacht finish.

With foil assistance and embedded solar cells on the hardtop, it is ideally suited as a superyacht tender or a fun boat that can be easily trailered.

The original concept of the new model was developed by eD-TEC. Twin 100kW eD-QDrive electric motors are the heart of this 8.6m rigid inflatable boat. These make it capable of eye-watering, hair-mussing speeds in excess of 60 knots for short bursts. The boat is equipped with lithium-ion batteries (LiFePO4) storing around 100kWh of energy. This allows it to cover more than 70 miles at cruising speed, which is an exhilarating 30 knots.

"With 18 years of experience in designing and building solar-powered catamarans, we were hungry to push the boundaries again," said founder and CEO Michael Köhler. "The SILENT Speed 28 has been developed in cooperation with Michael Jost (CEO & Founder of eD-Tec, former Head of Group Strategy Product & CSO of Volkswagen Brand) and his team. Our combined know-how coupled with continuing technological advances have made it possible to develop a model line that combines spectacular performance with impressive range."

The project marks the start of a strategic partnership between the SILENT Group and eD-TEC. Together, this technological alliance will take electric mobility on the water to a new level. Currently, eD-TEC's drivetrain delivers on the following promises:

  1. Foil assisted efficiency

    The Silent Speed 28 is equipped with three foils, which significantly reduce drag and increase range and comfort.

    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts
    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts

  2. Driven by Artificial Intelligence

    All systems and components are interlinked to the AI Box via CAN bus. It perfectly tunes the vessel to your needs and increases both performance and range, making constant, precise adjustments reduce the roll and pitch of the boat.

    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts
    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts

  3. Intuitive, ergonomic user interface

    The vessel is controlled through the specially designed eD-Platform user interface, which puts all the key information and functions at the operator's fingertips. Intuitive and convenient interaction is key, so the interface as well as every other component receives updates and upgrades over the air. A cloud uplink relays driving data that is used to generate driving profiles to further maximise efficiency and experience.

    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts
    SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts

  4. Near silent speed

    The eD-Qdrive 1 powers the SILENT Speed 28 to a top speed of more than 60 knots, while operating in virtual silence. The power unit is developed to offer maximum performance and safety whilst ensuring low maintenance. Here again, the entire system possesses an entirely redundant control system, just like an aircraft.

In hull shape, the SILENT Speed 28 most closely resembles a catamaran, with two narrow hulls in the water and a broad, blunt bow above the waterline. This provides plenty of buoyancy and disperses spray. A rigid hardtop provides shade in the boat, both for the driver and the passengers. Finish is naturally to full superyacht standard, with a flexible configuration.

The structure seems almost to float, as it is balanced delicately on narrow pillars framing the windscreen and an elegant Y-shaped support aft. Built in carbon fibre, it is lightweight and incredibly robust. Solar cells carpet the upper surface of the hard top, currently generating up to 704W of power. It is more than enough to maintain the battery that supplies all the onboard systems.

SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT Speed 28 - photo © Silent Yachts

Recharging the main propulsion battery naturally requires a dedicated charging point. The onboard charger can handle 150kW DC, which fully recharges the battery in around 40 minutes. AC charging is possible at up to 22kW. From a SILENT yacht, the battery of the SILENT Speed 28 can be recharged with the 22.5kW DC wallbox from 30% to 80% in 2 hours. Port infrastructure varies, but even a standard three-phase charger could do the same job in some 4 hours.

When the first hull launches in October this year, the SILENT Speed 28 will rocket straight to the top of the list of the fastest electric production boats.

Related Articles

World's first solar-powered yacht & residence club
Silent-Resorts will begin Club Ki'ama Bahamas construction in June Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki'ama Bahamas, the world's first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts. Posted on 10 May Silent-Yachts launches new Silent VisionF 82
A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels. Posted on 20 Apr New front exit version of Solar Cat Silent 60
Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck, improved guest circulation and air flow Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options. Posted on 12 Mar Silent-Yachts transforms into Silent Group
Expands production capacity with 17 yachts Headlining the news is the announcement that Austrian-owned Silent-Yachts has been restructured as Silent Group comprising several distinct divisions. Posted on 12 Feb First Silent 60 solar catamaran with kite wing
Kite wing is easy to use and adds up to 5 knots to the boat's speed Silent-Yachts has increased its fleet of innovative oceangoing solar electric catamarans introducing the new Silent 60 that has been launched recently at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand Posted on 25 May 2021 New Silent 62 Tri-Deck solar catamaran unveiled
Silent-Yachts continues an exciting journey to the bright and green future The innovative Austrian shipyard introduced a new version of its popular SILENT 60 model - now with another level of space and comfort for its guests. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is based on the SILENT 60 platform. Posted on 25 Mar 2021 Silent-Yachts sells 3 units of Silent 80 Tri-Deck
A new bigger Silent model currently in design phase The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the company's flagship with a sky lounge on the top deck or a huge 90 m" fly deck (open version), which can be designed as an "owner's deck" with a vast private suite and 360-degree view and a terrace. Posted on 11 Feb 2021 Bahamas Silent Island construction to start soon
Silent-Yachts solar powered luxury resort Silent Resorts, exclusive partner with Silent-Yachts, the Austrian company that produces innovative solar electric catamarans, has secured a SILENT 55 as its inaugural promotional yacht Posted on 13 Dec 2020 A special three-way collaboration
New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. Posted on 28 Nov 2020 Ten solar electric catamarans under construction
And new launches around the corner at Silent Yachts Silent-Yachts is maintaining an outstanding pace as its production keeps growing. The innovative Austrian producer reported more solar electric catamarans sales over the last couple of months and next launches are almost around the corner. Posted on 6 Nov 2020
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy