Brabus Shadow 900 Black Ops signature edition: Black, bold and more Brabus than ever before

by Axopar Boats 8 Sep 06:48 PDT

BRABUS Marine's award-winning Shadow 900 Black Ops series is becoming bolder and darker than ever before with the BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops Signature Edition.

This latest evolution of BRABUS' hallmark design language, attention to detail and next-level performance is having its debut during this year's annual Cannes Yachting Festival, guaranteeing to leave spectators in awe.

Following the success of the Limited Edition BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops range, this evolved Signature Edition is yet another compelling result of the unique and thriving collaboration between German luxury mobility brand BRABUS and world-renowned Finnish boat manufacturer Axopar Boats.

Showcasing the full scope of this brand new Signature Edition in Cannes will be the BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops XC Cross-Cabin model, with both Sun-Top and Spyder models being available following the premiere. With a wide range of diverse features to be displayed, it will undoubtedly be a hot topic at this year's show.

This Signature Edition is as BRABUS as it gets. With darker and even further brabusized design cues including a dark, unmistakable "BRABUS Graphite Black" paint job, a brand new upholstery color choice in "BRABUS Graphite" as well as Signature Style graphics with red Signature Stripes that run across the entire exterior design concept and are accompanied by sleek hull badges in black chrome.

A new highlight of the Model year 2023 is the Sun Lounge, which is now standard on all BRABUS Shadow 900 models, due to its high comfort-level and expanded social space on the front deck. A multitude of new features such as a new LED searchlight, black engine cowlings with gray or red accents according to individual upholstery color choices, revised fender box panels, wall pockets and LED bulwark step lights complement the boat's irresistible BRABUS appeal.

But there is much more to the BRABUS Shadow 900 Black-Ops Signature Edition than brooding good looks, luxurious space utilization and cutting-edge innovation. Built for blistering acceleration, this edition is fueled by dual Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-liter V8 Four Stroke racing engines. These fierce powerhouses boast a combined output of 900 hp, not to mention a superb power-to-weight ratio.

The BRABUS Shadow 900 features a Simrad®? dual touch -screen full width, 'Glass Helm Information Display' with an updated BRABUS User-Interface, including G-shock monitoring, access to the boat's main navigation, engine management, on board entertainment and driving-assist features. With the extended Navigation Package the helm is expanded into a four screen "bridge" setup that includes additional functions like displaying the speed for the passengers, audio controls and also a digital Panerai watch.

The BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops Signature Edition XC Cross-Cabin model, which is debuting in Cannes, can reach a maximum of 55+ knots without compromising stability, handling, or agility. Similar to a well-designed, high-performance 4x4, the BRABUS Shadow 900 XC Cross-Cabin is defined by limitless go-anywhere capabilities, making it a true, uncompromising 'SUV' of the seas. What's more, owners can enjoy the boats' capabilities regardless of the weather. They can open the boat's electric full-length roof and doors to let in the sea breeze and the sun's warming rays or relax in the shade, protected from the elements. The raised seats in the boat's pilot house offer mesmerizing, panoramic views and forge a seamless connection with the outdoors.

But that's not all. Customers can tailor the Black OPS XC Cross-Cabin with a wide range of options. The multi-storage package is perfect for water sports enthusiasts seeking a boat to accommodate all their adventure gear while the spacious aft cabin with queen-size bunk is ideal for those looking for supreme comfort. The Black OPS XC Cross-Cabin is also available with a wet bar and fridge combo or with the usable aft bench module. Inside the pilothouse, owners can opt for a sophisticated black and light-gray dual combo or a uni-colored cool light gray. Subtle red accents enhance the interiors' aesthetics while the seats clad in BRABUS Fine Leather upholstery impress with comfort and striking Masterpiece badges.

A G-Shock sensor and 1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System are among the boat's safety and security features. The G-Shock sensor helps drivers navigate rough weather in safety while the 1st Mate System, in the form of a bracelet or fob, is connected to a mobile phone. The 1st Mate System delivers important safety alerts and offers features like man overboard monitoring, distress messaging, and a theft deterrent. All combine to enable Black OPS XC Cross-Cabin drivers to explore the world's waters worry-free.

This new Signature Edition is being revealed to a global fan base of discerning luxury boating enthusiasts with a showcase of the BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops XC Cross-Cabin model at Stand 316 during the Cannes Yachting Festival, 6-11 September 2022.

Brabus Shadow 900 Black Ops signature edition range highlights

Spyder (S), Sun-Top (ST), XC Cross Cabin (XC) models

Exclusive Black Ops Signature Edition yacht paint in BRABUS Graphite Black with high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing process

Exclusive BRABUS quilted upholstery in BRABUS Graphite color

Signature Style graphics with red Signature Stripes running across the entire exterior design concept

Sun Lounge (standard): extended sunbathing area on the gullwing doors with additional cup holders and storage

Revised, highly exclusive BRABUS Masterpiece badges

Sleek hull badges in black chrome

Updated fender box panels

LED bulwark step lights

Revised engine decals

LED search light

Wireless phone charger

Wall pockets in BRABUS design

Panerai watch integrated into the Simrad user interface

Standard equipment highlights

Main Cabin with BRABUS Fine Leather black/light grey or BRABUS Fine Leather light grey upholstery options (XC)

Further upholstery color options available: BRABUS Red, BRABUS Sunrise, BRABUS Sapphire, BRABUS Cappuccino, BRABUS Platinum

Dual installation Mercury Racing 450R Verado XL engine

Mercury joystick piloting helm control system with skyhook digital anchor and autopilot functions

Glass bridge/information display with two 12" screens

Intelligent steering module with integrated controls

1st mate marine safety & security System

VHF unit with handheld control unit

Fusion marine audio entertainment system

Bow thruster side -power SE60

Antifouling in dark grey

Fixed bow anchor windlass with remote control

Shore-power 230V or 120V incl.isolator, 60Ah charger

Electric opening/closing of sliding sun-roof awning (ST, XC)

Gullwing doors

Sofa with table in bow option (instead of Sun Lounge)

Integrated electric toilet under foldable L-sofa

Fresh water system 80l including cabinet with sink in front lounge

BRABUS composite decking in platinum/black

Shower on aft deck, port side

Water ski pole in matt black paint

BRABUS Shadow 900 badging and logotypes

BRABUS 'Sign of Excellence' insignia

BRABUS double B designations and detailing

Front lounge in exclusive BRABUS fine leather in cool grey/black color scheme with red accents

Queen size bed mattress in grey/black square pattern with red accent

Complete set of harbor covers in red

Side rails

Extended optional package highlights

Wet bar package

Gas cooktop on wet bar

Aft bench (XC)

Multi storage compartment

Aft-Cabin accommodation package: Fine Leather in cool grey/black color scheme with red accents

Extended carbon fibre package

Carbon fibre LED roof light bar

Extended navigation package: extended glass bridge/ information display with two additional 9" screens, on-board connectivity and 4G/USB mobile wifi router, VHF unit with AIS receiver and Simrad Halo20+ radar (XC/ST), 5" touch display in front lounge, BRABUS Lock Box including PIN control via touch display

Enclosed toilet compartment

Warm water option**

Air-conditioning in front lounge

Air-condition in main cabin (XC)

Zero emission power bank

Heater Webasto

Infotainment media wall

Folding aft deck seats*

Aft windlass

Roof racks

Fishing targa

*Not available with BRABUS Aft-Cabin or Multi Storage compartment

**Warm water option not available with air-condition in both front lounge and main cabin