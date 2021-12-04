Please select your home edition
Impeccable handling and advanced technology aboard the all-new Princess V50

by Princess Yachts 8 Sep 18:40 PDT

  • Efficient Volvo Penta IPS650 engines provide top speeds in excess of 30 knots
  • Sleek styling with an extended canopy to provide more usable outdoor space
  • Hand-crafted using premium materials of the highest quality, the V50 is stylish without compromising practicality or usability
  • Latest advanced Princess deep-V hull design delivers impeccable seakeeping and handling
Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess V50 and V50-Open model.

V50 Open - photo © Princess Yachts
V50 Open - photo © Princess Yachts

The all-new Princess V50 replaces the ever-popular outgoing model in the company's V Class range. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house, Pininfarina, the V50 has been created using all-new hull, deck and canopy moulds to redefine one of the core models in the range. At the heart of the new deep-V hull are compact, yet highly efficient, twin Volvo Penta IPS600 or IPS650 engines that can deliver maximum speeds of over 30 knots, and an extended cruising range over the outgoing model through increased fuel capacity to accommodate owner's outdoor lifestyles, allowing adventurers to travel further afield.

The all-new V50 is installed with state-of-the-art technology to provide an ease of ownership which makes boating more accessible to new owners. An intuitive IPS system and joystick allows for easy piloting, whilst the addition of the fully integrated Volvo Penta assisted docking system can assist in the management of external factors such as wind, current and manoeuvring in crowded marinas. Additional technology includes premium audio from Naim; plus the new Garmin On-Deck smart boat system, an integrated remote connectivity solution which tracks, monitors and controls selected on-board systems from virtually anywhere via a smartphone app.

Design

The V50 is characterised by sleek styling, with a new extended full-length hull window graphic which integrates the aft air intake, also seen on the class-leading Princess V55. The canopy styling blade is available with an optional paint contrast to enhance the V50's sporty aesthetic. Instantly recognisable as a member of the V Class, the elevated interior styling consists of attractive design lines with flowing shapes and forms. Textured contrasting fabrics elevate the finish on-board with a new fabric collection implemented across all new and upcoming models in the V and S Class ranges. It retains the same overall design integrity through the use of the finest materials and timbers available.

V50 Open Main Deck - photo © Princess Yachts
V50 Open Main Deck - photo © Princess Yachts

Princess's design team have designed the cockpit arrangement and bathing platform to maximise the levels of outdoor living space as seen on larger vessels, with practical access from both sides of the transom to both cockpit and side decks, and an elongated canopy which provides a comfortable shaded area to escape the heat of the sun whilst being in a position to fully appreciate the yacht's balanced performance. Patio doors enclose the deck saloon to create a climate-controlled sanctuary, featuring a U-shaped dining area with sideboard opposite concealing a TV on rise and fall mechanism. Further forward, the helmsman and navigator are perfectly positioned in bespoke twin helm seats with clear sightlines through the single-pane windscreen, while a large solid opening roof section with integrated glazing above offers the total flexibility of an open boating experience.

V50 Saloon - Coffee table arrangement - photo © Princess Yachts
V50 Saloon - Coffee table arrangement - photo © Princess Yachts

Below deck a bright, modern open galley with a bespoke moulded sink, two-zone ceramic hob, combination microwave/convection oven and full height fridge/freezer is situated opposite a generous U-shaped seating area, which can alternatively be replaced with a third two-berth cabin. Four guests enjoy two beautifully appointed cabins that are filled with natural light from the extensive hull glazing, with a full-beam master stateroom situated amidships.

The V50 is designed for year-round cruising with flexible spaces and innovative design solutions to maximise cruising comfort and outdoor enjoyment. The all-new Princess V50 raises the bar in what is possible in a 50-foot sports yacht.

V50 Open - photo © Princess Yachts
V50 Open - photo © Princess Yachts

