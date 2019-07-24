Whitsundays Axopar Reef Adventure with Whitsundays Private Charters

by eyachts 9 Sep 18:32 PDT

Sailing the Whitsundays was a huge part of my childhood, with months spent cruising these waterways. Now, despite having spent dozens of hours onboard Axopar boats, I can say with absolute certainty that my experience with Whitsundays Private Charters was one of, if not THE BEST on water experience, I have ever had, and that is a HUGE call.

From being greeted on the dock in one of Coral Sea Marina's most sought after locations to going fast, and I mean REALLY FAST out to the islands, and finding ourselves in quiet bays with colourful coral and an array of sea life, this is what Whitsundays Private Charters are all about.

If you're familiar with the Axopar 37, you'll know why this luxury day boat makes for the perfect charter vessel in the Whitsundays. The performance hull has been meticulously engineered to glide through chop at extraordinary speeds with very little movement. Travelling from location to location at a whopping 45knots has never felt so good and as someone with a sailing background, speeding along on arguably the fastest vessel in the Whitsundays allows you to cover a massive amount of ground in only one day.

Speeding through the channels we were stopped by a friendly whale who decided to breach just metres from our stern, so close we almost felt the splash. No matter how many times I see these gentle giants of the sea, I never cease to be amazed. We were told that this is not a rare sighting in this area and something guests often look forward to.

First stop was Saba Bay, and we were greeted by... NO ONE! We were the only one in the in the entire anchorage, what a treat. Saba is well known for its spectacular coral and it did not disappoint. The colour and variety were honestly phenomenal. In my 25 years, I've seen a fair bit of coral, travelling this area in my younger years but honestly this is some of the best I have ever seen.

Gill on the other hand, who had never been snorkelling was in complete awe, "With all my experience on top of the water, sailing and surfing I'd never snorkelled and in jumping in the water and looking through the goggles for the first time I felt like I'd ridden my first wave. I'd never seen the ocean from this perspective, and it was absolutely phenomenal, something I would recommend to anyone if you haven't before. Additionally, I didn't expect to be so taken back by the feeling of putting on a mask, Jake was exceptional and allowed me to really enjoy the experience by guiding me around the reef," Gill admitted.

A well-deserved lunch was in order after a thrilling snorkel around the bay. It felt like we had all the time in the world and time did not even exist. Whitsundays Private Charters have an array of catering options ranging from assorted muffins, fruit, cheese and charcuterie selections, meats and seafood platters. Before you arrive at the boat, you'll also be given a selection of beverages for purchase.

Next stop was Manta Ray Bay, famous for its manta ray sculptures that lay on the ocean floor. However, the BEST part of this location and probably the highlight of the entire day was the diverse marine life and GIANT fish. Jake came prepared with fish food and as soon as he sprinkled the pellets into the water hundreds of fish of all sizes surfaced to get a piece. Jumping in we were immediately immersed in a totally different universe, the underwater world. I have never been surrounded by so many fish, especially not ones that were not timid in the slightest, they were so close we could almost touch them.

All in all, the day was phenomenal, with Jake as skipper and his 11 year old son as the deck hand along with great friends and great weather, I just don't think it gets much better than this.

"It is very rare I walk away from an experience thinking, that is going to be a core memory I will take with me forever, but this is certainly one of those moments. From being on one of the world's best vessels and one of my personal favourites to experiencing one of the wonders of the world I don't think I will ever stop raving to friends and family about this truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, that is unless I get to go back again. I also don't think I'll ever stop thanking the Whitsundays Private Charters owners Jake and Amelia for allowing me to come aboard for an unforgettable adventure." - Marnie.

"I've spent a bit of time onboard Axopars in the past but this gave me the opportunity to really get a feeling for this boat and fall even more in love with the brand. Not only that but Jakes boat handling skills were seriously impressive, the entire time I was onboard I felt incredibly safe, thank you Jake for an experience I will never forget." - Gill.

"Most of my time spent on Axopars and boats in general these days is as a skipper. Exploring the Whitsundays on a fully skippered vessel was seriously a luxury experience. I really felt myself relax and get to enjoy the boat from a different perspective. I would recommend this to anyone." - Nicky.

If you are interested in Whitsundays Private Charters, Eyachts team strongly recommend this company. Whether you're an owner, someone interested in experiencing the Axopar brand or simply someone looking for an escape and an adventure you won't forget, book yourself a charter with Whitsundays Private Charters.

All charters are fully skippered and can take up to 8 guests. The locations and time frame are completely your choice, with options for half or full day tours, sunset cruises and tailored services running from Airlie Beach or from your Superyacht or sailing vessel. For adventure lovers, the Axopar 37 comes complete with snorkelling gear, a seascooter and paddleboard so there is never a dull moment onboard. No matter what your circumstances Whitsundays Private Charters is the best option for anyone wanting to experience a day in the Whitsundays Islands to the greatest potential.