Defining a new paradigm: Wally reveals details of wallywhy150 yacht

wallywhy150 © Wally Yachts wallywhy150 © Wally Yachts

by Wally Yachts 9 Sep 06:11 PDT

The pioneering Monaco-based brand, Wally, has unveiled new details of the latest model of its semi-displacement line wallywhy, the wallywhy150, ahead of the upcoming show season.

Following in the footsteps of her much-admired predecessor, the wallywhy200, the new yacht was first introduced to the industry back in July.

The wallywhy150 was created by the experienced Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering team, with Studio A. Vallicelli & C responsible for her contemporary interior design. Offering unparalleled exterior spaces on a 78-foot yacht was at the heart of the concept behind the wallywhy150, which sports a raised pilothouse design.

Stefano de Vivo, Wally's Managing Director explains further: "The exterior areas are absolutely huge and are unmatched for her size. The upper deck is completely open, giving you an enormous amount of protected space on top which is equivalent to what you would see on a 40-metre yacht (131'3''). On board you can enjoy a full dining setting on the sundeck, a sunbathing area, a shaded lounge and much more - almost the full length of the boat is outside. This appeals to a lot of contemporary owners who want to make sure they have a strong connection to the water."

He continues: "Another important detail of the wallywhy150 is the floor-to-ceiling glass which dominates the design of the vessel. This continuous glass which runs through the outside of the vessel is replicated inside: when guests are sitting on the sofa or at the dining table, they will still feel in close contact with the natural environment. Using so much glass obviously presented our engineers with numerous technical challenges, but you have to be brave enough to push the boundaries and shift existing design parameters. You can see this also in our choice to include the highest ever ceiling in the saloon for a yacht of this size - the headroom reaches 2,5 metres (8'2''), which is usually found in an 80-metre yacht (262'4")."

Accommodation on board the wallywhy150 includes a master cabin located forward on the main deck - as on the wallywhy200 - which showcases 270-degree panoramic views and a stunning, grand "amphitheatre of the sea" design, thanks to her unusually high bow. Guaranteed to elicit a "wow" effect, this placement of the master stateroom is a rare feature on a vessel of this size, as it is typically found on the lower deck midships.

Additional accommodation is found on the lower deck, which can either be configured in a 2-VIP cabin layout or a 1-VIP + guest cabin layout, with all of the staterooms benefitting from the illuminating effects of their huge windows which create an airy and modern feel on board.

Luca Bassani, Wally's Founder and Chief Designer, highlights one main reason for the uniqueness of the wallywhy150: "It is the simplicity and accessibility of the layout which makes it so appealing to a huge range of clients - it offers the ultimate flexible platform for those looking to expand the horizon of traditional planing-craft usage. This is the first vessel with direct access to the sea at cockpit level with no stairs necessary - it is effectively a floating loft on the water. As we all know, owners are increasingly prioritising adventures on the water and exploration more than ever, and we made sure to incorporate this into the wallywhy150's design."

This is reflected in the aft deck of the wallywhy150, which offers a large, unencumbered platform - including both a hydraulic multipurpose ladder/passerelle and a hydraulic platform. Owners are able to outfit this area as desired, with the capacity to bring all types of water toys on board, as well as a large 3,95-metre (12'9'') tender.

When powered by her optional three IPS1350 engines, the wallywhy150 can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots, or 21 knots with the standard propulsion of three IPS1200 engines.

The first wallywhy150 is set to be launched in February 2023 and will make her world debut in spring 2023.

Specifications