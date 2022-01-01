Axopar extending the Mediterranean chic

by Axopar Boats 9 Sep 08:52 PDT

Axopar's most popular and appreciated boat model, the all-weather Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin is now becoming even more elegant, more sociable, and taking sun lounging further with the Mediterrana Edition.

Since its first launch on the Axopar 37 Sun-Top the Mediterranean lounge inspired Edition has been well received and a desired choice for many of our customers.

As one of our most sold models - due to its versatility, drivability, and weather protected yet openable cabin - the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin has grown into a brand name known all around the world. Diffusing the difference between the indoors and outdoors, the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin brings you closer to nature but still keeping you warm and dry if the weather turns chilly, rainy, or windy. The Cross Cabin is the perfect partner for adventure seekers that want to extend their boating season and explore further.

We're now happy to utilize this award-winning concept one step further with the Mediterrana Edition utilizing the 37 XC's multifunctional spaces to the fullest and this option is now available for all Axopar 37 models.

The best of two worlds

Designed for those who want to experience the best of two worlds - comfort and lounging at anchor, combined with one of the best handling boats on the sea. The Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin Mediterrana Edition is a fast commuter with a weather protected cabin that exudes maximum socialization, and elegant design that comfortably takes you on any adventure.

A plush adjustable helm sofa with armrests and a foldable backrest has replaced the Axopar sports seats to further enhance the comfort in the pilothouse. The backrest can be flipped in two different positions, creating a forward-facing driving position and an aft-facing position towards the aft of the cabin for better entertainment possibilities around the L-sofa. The lounging area on the fore deck has been extended with fixed armrests and lengthened sun pad combined with a small sun pad on top of the gullwing doors, for the ultimate relaxing and sunbathing space with a group of friends or family.

Exceptional for the exclusive Mediterrana Edition is the upholstery, which consists of stylish, durable, and weatherproofed materials that are soft to the touch. The fabric keeps the interior and lounging areas at comfortable temperatures, even on the warmest summer days.

The Mediterrana Edition includes:

Outdoor waterproof fabric

Extended fore deck seating/sunbed with cupholders, fixed arm rests and storage incl. harbor cover in the bow

Extended sun pad on gullwing doors

Adjustable driver's sofa with foldable backrest & flip up bolsters

New wall panels in pilothouse

Mediterrana L-sofa configuration in the pilothouse

Cushions on fender boxes

Cushions for multistorage & aft cabin/sun bed incl. harbor covers (optional)

Soft decking Mediterrana Edition

An optional addition that will further enhance comfort and aesthetics with the introduction of the Mediterrana soft decking. The light deck flooring is not only soft and pleasant when you are walking barefoot from a relaxing swim or while you are lounging onboard, but also stays cooler in the sun than other available decking materials and finalizes elegantly the Mediterranean spirit in terms of style and atmosphere.