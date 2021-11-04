Please select your home edition
Numarine announces first diesel-electric addition to its successful XP range of explorers

by Numarine 9 Sep 07:09 PDT

Numarine celebrates its 20th anniversary year with a new model and its first ever with diesel-electric propulsion. The brand enjoys a sizeable slice of the market for high-quality explorers and the new addition to the fleet responds to the needs of its clients.

  • 30XP - first Numarine with diesel-electric propulsion
  • New GRP model slots in between 26XP and 32XP
  • 3 units sold before launch of first unit in spring 2024
  • Also on display at Cannes Yachting Festival - Chapter 3, second unit of the 37XP series

With demand for the 26XP and 32XP high, the new 30XP neatly fills a space in the Numarine line-up.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

Construction of the molds is under way and three units are already sold. The shipyard is aiming to launch the first 30XP in May 2024.

"The 30XP is a model that we have introduced for repeat Numarine customers who are aiming to step up in size" says Numarine founder and chairman Ömer Malaz. "Following in-depth market research, it is a sign of the huge success of our XP range that three units of the new model have already been sold to existing clients. With the diesel-electric engines and POD drives, this is going to be a revolutionary model."

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

The 30XP can accommodate 10 guests in 5 ensuite staterooms: four guest cabins on the lower deck and a master stateroom on the main deck forward with floor-to-ceiling windows and cut-outs in the bulwarks to maximize the sea views. The master stateroom also has an optional fold-down balcony.

In addition to the main salon on main deck with full-height windows, there is room for open-air dining on the aft deck as well as on the covered sundeck, although the exact layout can be adapted by individual owners.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

A generous headroom in the semi-open beach club in the stern has been achieved by raising the deck above, which becomes a lounging area just three steps above main deck level. Three fold-down platforms increase the available deck space in the beach club to a spacious 43 sqm. A side-loading tender bay can house a tender of 6.25 meters.

To make the most efficient use of the available volume, the 30XP is a raised pilothouse design with bold exterior styling by Can Yalman. There is an enormous sun pad on the foredeck in front of the pilothouse. The crew mess and accommodation for five crew is in the forward section on the lower deck.

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine

Owners can choose between a diesel-electric propulsion system with Veth pod drives, or a conventional drive train comprising twin 560-hp MAN engines.

The 30XP extends the Numarine range to 5 models, including proposed new 45XP flagship, a steel and aluminum tridecker. Numarine is currently delivering around a 12 yachts per year and is looking to increase production with a new waterside facility that should become operative in the next few years.

Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine

Latest 37XP on display in Cannes

At the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival Numarine showcases the second unit in its 37XP series, the first 37XP destined for US waters. Delivered on schedule to her American owners earlier this year, despite all the supply chain challenges around the world, she was christened Chapter 3.

Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine

Boasting an impressive 5,000 nautical mile range at 10 knots and 6-000 nautical mile range at 8 knots, hull #2 features a 6-cabin layout that can accommodate 14 guests plus crew accommodation for 9, including the captain's cabin on the upper deck. Key highlights include a TV room on the lower deck, a Jacuzzi on the upper sundeck, a huge boat deck that can carry a 28-foot tender and 3 jet skis and a designated beach club area back aft.

Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine

Numarine 30XP Specifications

  • LOA: 30.75
  • Beam: 7.35m
  • Draft: 1.8m
  • GT: 292
  • Hybrid propulsion: 2 x 240kw diesel-electric Veth POD drive
  • Optional diesel engines: 2 x 560hp MAN
  • Estimated max speed: 13 knots
  • Estimated cruising speed: 11 knots
  • Estimated range: 1600nm @ 11 knots
  • Cabins: 5+3 (1 for captain only)
  • Accommodation: 10+5

Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 30XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP - photo © Numarine

