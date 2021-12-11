Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

U-Boat Worx ramps-up NEMO production creating a price revolution for private submersibles

by U-Boat Worx 9 Sep 07:33 PDT
NEMO © U-Boat Worx

Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx has commenced the volume production of its pioneering one and two-seater NEMO submersibles creating a 40% price reduction in the process.

  • The NEMO subs now cost from € 545,000
  • The prices are 80% lower than anything else in the submersible market
  • The NEMOs are the only private serial produced submarines in the world
  • The NEMO will be available from stock in 2023
  • U-Boat Worx has the aim of having 1,000 submarines in operation by 2030

The NEMO 1 and 2, which boast a 100-meter (330 ft) depth rating, now carry the seriously affordable price point of € 545,000 and € 590,000 respectively. These prices are 80% lower than anything else available in the submersible market today.

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

The NEMOs are the only private serial produced submarines in the world. By embarking on its new scalability model, U-Boat Worx can deliver even greater efficient build times, competitive pricing and an unrivalled owner experience supported by global customer service. The NEMO will be available from stock in 2023.

Commenting on the affordability that NEMO brings to the private submersible market, U-Boat Worx Founder and Chairman, Bert Houtman, said: "We set out on a mission to introduce safe and effortless access to the underwater world to as many people as possible. With the NEMO pricing revolution, we're now taking the next step in this journey with the aim of having 1,000 submarines in operation by 2030."

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

Everyone can now own a submarine

The NEMO's lightweight and compact credentials create a turnkey solution ideally suited to yachts of all sizes. That said, private submarine ownership for non-yacht owners is also now possible thanks to the also affordable range of complementary beach launchers, towable car trailers, floating submarine houses and small support crafts developed with submarine mobilisation in mind.

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

The NEMO was conceived by a dedicated team of submarine pilots with a focus on creating an owner-centric design. The first model delivered in 2021 was praised by owners and pilots for its exceptional handling capabilities and thrilling dive experience.

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

Both NEMO 1 and 2 feature U-Boat Worx' signature seamless acrylic spherical viewport, battery-powered electrical propulsion, a multitude of safety systems, air-conditioning and certification by world-renowned classification society DNV. On taking delivery of their NEMO, owners have the choice to undergo pilot training at U-Boat Worx' Sub Center Curaçao, alongside their yacht or at their private premises.

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

"Nothing is more liberating than diving into an unknown world of exploration and discovery in the safety and comfort of your own NEMO," says Lex van Rijswijk, NEMO Product Manager. "We are excited to see volume production of the NEMO usher in a new era of ocean exploration."

NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx
NEMO - photo © U-Boat Worx

Related Articles

U-Boat Worx launches the NEXUS
9-person flagship submersible Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx breaks the mould with the launch of the NEXUS series. U-Boat Worx is the market leader in private and commercial submersibles. Posted on 22 Apr Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica
Marine biologists accompany guests on each submarine dive Antarctica - an icy landmass where penguins and seals roam free, and orcas and humpbacks glide through iceberg-flanked passageways. Posted on 11 Apr NEMO's Caribbean debut
Owners can dive up to 100 meters in a NEMO Following the first of many NEMO submersible deliveries to the tropical seas of the Caribbean, we seized our earliest opportunity to explore the region's gin-clear waters viewed through U-Boat Worx's signature acrylic sphere. Posted on 9 Apr Nemo and Roam Shadow 'combi deal' package
Pitched at a record starting price of six million Euros Dutch submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, and adventure vessel company, Roam, have joined forces to offer an unrivalled combination deal that blows all other options out of the water. Posted on 11 Dec 2021 NEMO submersible showpiece
Multiple orders were signed at the Monaco Yacht Club and high demand continues Reflecting on a successful debut at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show, the NEMO was showcased confirming it was a smash hit even before its official launch. Posted on 21 Nov 2021 A new “Super Sub” enters the submersible market
The Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market Distinguished by a long tail and advanced wing design, the Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market. A best-in class propulsion system with four powerful thrusters delivers a total of 60 kW allowing for steep 30-degree climbs and dives. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 New C-Researcher 3 aboard purpose-built Feadship
U-Boat Worx is the largest private submarine supplier in the world Meet Shinkai, the world's first superyacht designed around a submersible. When the owner of the 54.9-meter explorer placed his order with Feadship, he already had a new U-Boat Worx C-Researcher 3 waiting to be accommodated. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 U-Boat Worx unveils new high-speed submersible
Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market Dutch submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, reveals the fastest addition yet to its already impressive fleet of models - the Super Sub. Posted on 25 Oct 2021 U-Boat Worx C-Explorer 5 Mexico expedition
Exploring the three islands of the Revillagigedo Archipelago Socorro, San Benedicto and Roca Partida are three volcanic islands that make up the Revillagigedo Islands, commonly referred to as Socorro. Posted on 30 Apr 2021 NEMO on Project Aquanaut
Project Aquanaut is a 60ft open-style luxurious multihull catamaran Project Aquanaut is a 60ft open-style luxurious multihull catamaran designed by Officina Armare in collaboration with U-Boat Worx. Posted on 26 Sep 2020
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy