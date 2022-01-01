Smartgyro stabilization integration now available with Garmin OneHelm

by Smartgyro 9 Sep 23:09 PDT

Smartgryo's stabilization software now integrates with Garmin OneHelm™, an advanced multifunction display boat-control system.

Technology and design innovator Smartgyro is the latest in a growing list of leading companies to have been integrated with OneHelm, Garmin's intuitive solution that simplifies control and customization of the boat's crucial systems to one master source.

The new relationship enables boat owners using Smartgyro gyroscopic stabilization with the opportunity to experience the latest interactive capabilities at the helm via the Garmin multifunction displays (MFDs) with OneHelm functionality.

With the integration for the Smartgyro application, captains and crew can benefit from a full overview and easy control of their SG series gyro stabilizers. Options include the ability to monitor in real time the behaviour and boat-roll reduction performances of one or more SG units installed on board. Users can also switch from day mode to night mode, check for alarms and access a password-protected installer/service section through which they can run diagnostics and tests.

The OneHelm solution, developed by leading marine electronics manufacturer Garmin, provides boaters with a superior helm experience through its intuitive high-resolution HD touchscreen displays, with the capability to transform a vessel's MFD into a command centre. It simplifies the process of controlling onboard systems, enhancing the experience at the helm and eliminating the need for multiple control displays and devices.

Carlo Gazerro, Smartgyro Sales Manager, said: "We are delighted to announce the completion of the Garmin-Smartgyro integration. We recognize significant synergy between Garmin and Smartgyro as we unite in a mission to improve onboard experience through advanced technology and innovative features. Users of the SG series units already benefit from superior roll reduction and the unique onboard maintenance and service of our models. Now, it is possible to view, control and monitor the boat's stabilization on the leading Garmin OneHelm system."

"We are excited to add Smartgyro to the growing list of leading marine brands whose systems and technologies have been incorporated into the OneHelm platform. This enhanced integration brings our mutual customers added convenience and control in our effort to provide the best end-user experience onboard," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

OneHelm is currently available for the GPSMAP® 7x3/9x3/12x3 and GPSMAP 8400/8600 series as well as the GPSMAP 8700 Black Box.

Stabilization technology company Smartgyro currently offers a full range of gyro stabilizers, consisting of the SG20, SG40, SG60 and SG80 models for boats from 30 ft to more than 80 ft, with further units under development.

The outstanding innovation of the stabilizers is the cutting-edge modular mechanical design, ensuring the range is unique to the market as the only gyro units that can be serviced, maintained and assembled directly inside the boat. Time spent on maintenance and vessel downtime is minimised, with new design opportunities for builders and increased potential for installation in vessels with small access spaces. Ideal for both new builds and refit installations, the SG series also features design innovations within the control electronics, braking system, liquid cooling system and vacuum enclosure.

Smartgyro is now backed by strategic partner YANMAR and its companies, including VETUS, Maxwell and Flexofold.