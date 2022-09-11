Brand-new models launched in Cannes by Cantiere Del Pardo

by Pardo Yachts 11 Sep 22:22 PDT

The Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 was the stage for Cantiere del Pardo's first Plenary Conference, the perfect occasion to present the latest news of the three brands: Pardo Yachts, Grand Soleil Yachts, and VanDutch Yachts.

It was precisely on this occasion that the new Pardo GT52 was presented as a World Première for the 2022/2023 season. While, the centerpiece of the conference was the world premiere presentation of the new Pardo GT75 project: the future flagship of the Pardo Yachts brand, destined to define a new course for the shipyard, which officially enters a new market segment with the GT range.

For the VanDutch brand, the topics of the conference were the new commercial strategy that saw the opening of four VanDutch Centers and the overview of the renewed VanDutch range, with particular attention to the VanDutch 56, the latest model launched.