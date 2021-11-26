Ferretti Yachts 860: a new sea-mphony

by Ferretti Yachts 14 Sep 07:16 PDT

From a harmony of different notes comes a vibrant new symphony that touches unexpected chords: Ferretti Yachts 860, the latest creation from Ferretti Group's historic boatyard.

Characterized by innovative design solutions and high technology, the new flybridge privileges harmony between stylistic and architectural elements. The comfort is outstanding, with a strong focus on wellbeing and relaxation for guests, optimization of spaces and exceptional performance, all in the elegant Made in Italy style that has always defined the brand.

With an overall length of 26.95 metres (88ft 5in) and a maximum beam of 6.22 metres (20ft 5in), Ferretti Yachts 860 is the fruit of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee chaired by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, featuring exterior design by architect Filippo Salvetti and interiors by Ideaeitalia.

The exterior design features numerous innovations that elevate the yacht above the standards of its market segment. The introduction of full-height windows and glass fashion plates give the hull a formidably dynamic look.

On board, we find the best-loved features of Ferretti Yachts' flybridge range in newly evolved forms, as well as a special focus on interconnection between exterior and interior spaces. The exteriors, echoing the interior finishes and furnishings, are designed for conviviality and relaxation, as well as extending the areas for socializing and privacy on board. Comfort is another big priority, with new solutions that reduce vibrations and noise.

External areas

Comfort, practicality, privacy and elegance characterize the entire stern area. The cockpit and beach area provide an uninterrupted space of over 30 square metres, featuring a new design concept and unparalleled panoramic views.

The cockpit is a spacious area with a glass parapet at the stern offering unimpeded views of the horizon. The door to the main lounge can be fully opened, either electrically or manually, to ensure maximum continuity between the ample, light-filled interior and exterior spaces. The cockpit's convivial area is furnished with two sofas facing one another across a central table seating eight people. The bar, port-side, provides a perfect backdrop and support for al fresco dining and other convivial moments.

The 11-square-metre forward living area is laid out like a large lounge, featuring a forward-facing oversize double sofa with a central handrail and built-in glass holders, a sofa bed with a reclining backrest, and an elegant teak coffee table in the middle. A sunshade supported by carbon posts provides shelter from the sun's rays.

The beach area is characterized by generous and comfortable spaces. The key feature, and a big plus in this market segment, is a more spacious garage than the rest of the range that can accommodate two sea-toys, a Williams Jet 395 tender and a 2-seat jet ski, all of which can all be launched directly into the water by lowering the beach area to create an underwater platform.

The technical equipment and all the mooring gear are neatly hidden away in compartments built into the bulwarks, a solution that improves the ergonomics and design of this area without compromising the efficiency and simplicity of onboard operations.

Flybridge

The flybridge offers guests an area of 44 square metres and is accessed by a teak stairway specially designed to be easy to climb. It can be furnished with freestanding elements in addition to a large, multi-function bar unit, a dinette seating up to eight people and, for the first time on a Ferretti Yachts, an optional jacuzzi in the stern.

Absolute comfort is guaranteed by a two-tone hard top available in three different configurations: fixed glass, opening glass or with shading blades.

The handrail, with its high-performance anti-scratch ceramic coating, produces a black profile that elegantly matches the hard top.

Main deck

The striking design of the interiors is dominated by flowing, harmonious lines and several stand-out features, including the helical staircase on the main deck, which leads down to the lower deck and around which the entire layout develops, the freestanding furniture, and the clean, Art Deco-inspired geometrical curves, creating a perfect synthesis of sophisticated yet understated design.

The versatility of the interiors leaves the owner ample choice to design their own onboard experience. This blend of styles and trends is now a distinctive feature of new Ferretti Yachts models, taking its cue from the "Just Like Home" concept: comfort, Italianness, timeless design and craftsmanship. Also noteworthy is the evolution of stylistic features, dominated by the rich architectural details that characterise many of the structural and interior design elements on board. Classic cabinetry alternates with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic.

The main lounge (over 27 square metres) fully exploits continuity between exterior and interior spaces, with floor-to-ceiling windows in both hull sides and two layouts to choose from: an open-style galley or with a partition that separates it from the lobby. Ferretti Yachts 860 is available in two moods, Classic and Contemporary, the former featuring darker, warmer colours and striking contrasts, and the latter with paler, cooler colours characterised by tone-on-tone shades through to total white.

Accessed through the big sliding door in the stern, the generously sized and supremely relaxing living room has freestanding furniture and comfortable seating for guests who can also enjoy entertainment experiences in company thanks to a space designed for a 75-inch screen.

The dining area, containing a table seating eight, features a large sliding glazed surface that leads onto the port deck and creates a wonderfully light-filled ambience. The galley, whether as part of an open space with the main lounge or separated from it by a partition (depending on the version chosen by the owner), can be accessed internally from the main deck or from the outside. It has a ceramic hob, a microwave-oven combo, a 302-litre fridge and a 117-litre freezer; other appliances may be added.

On the port side, a majestic helical staircase leads down to the lower deck, while a door provides access to the services and the large pilothouse, decorated in the same style as the rest of the interiors. The semi-raised pilothouse is well separated from the guest area and perfectly designed people flows improve levels of privacy for owner and guests. The crew are provided with a dinette containing a sofa and coffee table, in addition to two Poltrone Frau pilot chairs. The latest generation helm station features a new Simrad® Command "integrated dashboard" and a windscreen without a central upright for perfect vision when under way. The pilothouse has direct access to the crew quarters, which include two double cabins with private bathrooms.

Lower deck

The wide spiral staircase connects the upper deck lounge to the lower deck, where there are four double cabins, all with en suite bathrooms.

The generously sized, full-beam owner's cabin is in the mid-section and features a design and solutions similar to those developed for mega yachts: ample storage spaces, including a walk-in wardrobe, and an owner's bathroom. Stand-out features include the innovative acoustic insulation solutions designed to guarantee maximum comfort and privacy.

Forward on the starboard side is the double guest cabin, while the guest cabin with twin beds is on the port side. The lower deck is completed by a large VIP double cabin.

The crew area is completely separate from the guest zone, with direct access from the pilothouse. It consists of two cabins and two bathrooms serving four crew members.

Propulsion and technology

The first Ferretti Yachts 860 unit is fitted with the optional configuration of two 2000 mhp MAN V12 engines, delivering a cruising speed of 27 knots and a top speed of 32 knots (provisional data). The standard version with two MAN V12 engines rated 1,800 mhp has a cruising speed of 24 knots and reaches a top speed of 28 knots (provisional data).

On request, Seakeeper stabilizers or Side Power/Sleipner Vector Fins can be installed to configure the yacht for special navigation and mooring needs.

Other technological innovations include an optional joystick to control X-AID, the Adaptive Integrated Docking system developed by XENTA.