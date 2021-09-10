Cheetah Marine and RS' marine group set to unveil first Cheetah Adventure family catamaran at SIBS

Cheetah Adventure sea trials © Cheetah Marine Cheetah Adventure sea trials © Cheetah Marine

by RS Electric Boats 15 Sep 01:58 PDT

The first Cheetah Adventure family catamaran will be launched at Southampton International Boat Show (16-25th September 2022). This is the first boat in the joint venture between Cheetah Marine and RS' marine group of businesses (RS Sailing and RS Electric Boats).

The all-new Cheetah Adventure 720 builds on all the qualities of a Cheetah boat and uses the one-design production-boat ethos which RS' marine group is well-known for.

The collaborating companies have created a spacious family style catamaran which they describe as 'a real off-road vessel'. It's low maintenance and all purpose, a workhorse which will open-up access to beautiful coastlines while comfortably accommodating a large family and all their gear. It's on display at SIBS Berth M701.

With a 6.9m hull, and a 2.55m beam, the collaboration brings together Cheetah Marine's stable catamarans with spacious working decks and RS' design team know-how into a sturdy design which is good for adventure. Plus, the Cheetah Adventure is being developed with an EV future in mind. Over the course of 2023, an EV model will become available as improved technologies become production ready.

The collaboration has organically grown from the proven Cheetah 7.2 series which is commonly used for sea safaris by charter companies (among other things). A deep V deadrise gives an impressively soft ride even at high speeds.

The Cheetah Adventure's spacious deck provides plenty of room for fishing, socialising, storage or overnighting. And to make it comfortable for all the family, the new catamaran comes with an option for an onboard pop-up tent, an onboard toilet, BBQ, galley, freshwater deck shower, deck tent, fishing rod holders and more.

The open deck layout has been specifically created as a multi-functional blank canvas. It has an open back wheelhouse and cockpit which has an extended roof over the rear deck. The Cheetah Adventure also has a drop-down starboard gunnel to provide an easy access swim platform, and berthing for water toys while the boat is at anchor.

All of these features mean owners have the flexibility to pick and mix their options to suit changing plans. That might be a water sports day, overnighting onboard or beach camping, fishing or a family picnic in a secluded bay. Whatever the choice, or combination of choices, there's plenty of manoeuvrability to make the most of the space. Plus, the wheelhouse comes complete with a roof rack for all the family's toys, whether that's SUPs, water skis, fishing rods, bikes, scooters, and/or camping equipment.

"We wanted to create something family - and environmentally - friendly," says Jon Partridge, CEO for RS' marine group of businesses. "Something responsive and straightforward to handle in all weather conditions.

"Our collaboration with Cheetah has enabled this to happen at speed as we're both drawing on already existing capabilities, knowledge and experience. The idea behind it is simple - to create a boat which caters for the whole family. It's got a comfortable amount of space on board for people and paddleboards, kayaks, fishing rods and tackle, or any other activity equipment the family members chose to bring. It's stable and spacious and perfect as a sea-base for day trips.

"It's called the Adventure as that's what families tell us they want. The market has been over-saturated with speed boats for a long time. And that's okay for those who just want speed, but many families simply want to spend the day having a slower paced adventure - exploring and enjoying their time on the water in a way which feels safe and secure. And they want room to get all their stuff onboard, to be able to access the water easily, and to be comfortable for the whole day and night.

"So that's what we've created as a direct response to what boaters are telling us. It's fun, friendly and sustainable.

"Plus, it's EV ready. We know it'll appeal to families who are conscious that it's time to give up buying new boats which are solely designed for gas-guzzling fuels."

The first Cheetah Adventure 720 has been built at Cheetah Marine's Ventnor factory and its maiden voyage will be to SIBS.

It's currently available with three engine options to suit budget and required performance: twin 80hp, 90hp or 100hp and twin 100 ltr fuel tanks, reaching speeds of 20-24, 24-28 and 28-32 Knots respectively. Plus, it can be legally road towed in UK and on the continent, and is easily dry stored and slipway launched (avoiding expensive berthing fees).

Cheetah Adventure's on-water starting price is £128,760.00 including VAT. Full details will be available on Cheetah Marine' website from 16 September.

RS Electric Boats will be taking its Pulse 63 electric RIB to SIBS stand E045, which has proven its pedigree as a media and marshalling workboat during SailGP's European tour leg in Plymouth (July 2022).

"With zero emissions propulsion, the Pulse 63 provides a unique opportunity for marine-based companies to meet sustainability targets and move towards a greener future," says Andy Andrews, RS Electric Boats' Commercial Sales Manager. "We've had lots of interest from the commercial sector, including law enforcement, border protection, security, and marinas, to name just a few. The Pulse 63 will also be available in leisure and superyacht configurations for private boat owners who want to reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy time on the water in a way that doesn't harm the planet."

RS says all boats produced under the collaboration with Cheetah Marine will become EV ready in the future, even if a few customers still specify fossil-fuel power. The ability to retro-fit - with ease - is being hard wired into all designs.