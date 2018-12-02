Turquoise Yachts launches 53m Jewels

by Turquoise Yachts 15 Sep 07:27 PDT

Yachts is proud to announce the launch of 53m Jewels. With her elegant sharp lines and clear geometry, Jewels is another unique yacht to be added to the Turquoise fleet.

The celebrations under the theme of gold and glamour gave Jewels a warm welcome to the seas as the newest member of the Turquoise fleet. The ceremony took place at the Pendik shipyard on the 19th of August together with the owners, guests and the Turquoise team.

Jewels' exterior design belongs to Miami based DeBasto Design whilst her interior is created by London based H2 Yacht Design.

At 720 GT, Jewels offers a fantastic amount of interior and exterior space commensurate with yachts that are usually much larger.

She offers 8 + 1 guest staterooms, while the exterior deck areas are spacious and designed for entertainment of both big groups and for intimate gatherings. "No one will feel lost" says Luiz DeBasto. The Sun Deck offers around-the-clock entertainment with a hot tub, sun-pads, TV, day head, bar and acres of open space.

"With Jewels' enormous volume, my objective was to make the exterior less bulky and give a feeling of a forward dynamic movement, rather than a static feel" says Luiz DeBasto. "I wanted the design to show movement and purpose from any angle. I achieved this with the long ascending line from the swim platform all the way up to the mast and down to the pilothouse windshield".

Some of Jewels' highlights include a substantial swim platform that make it easy for ingress and egress from tenders. The Owner's stateroom and VIP suite are forward on Main Deck. Traffic circulation between guests and crew are completely separated on all decks, including discreet access on Lower Deck between the Laundry and the Guest's area. Crew accommodations for 10 are on the lower deck and there is a Captain's cabin on the Upper Deck next to the pilothouse.

"The yacht' general arrangement is unique and highly personalized, using all available space to maximize guest accommodation. 5 guest cabins occupy the lower deck with the typical beach club area being surrendered for an extra guest cabin. The main deck retains the typical layout with main saloon, spacious full beam owner's suite and neighboring VIP cabin. On bridge deck an extra 2 cabins have been added between the bridge and upper saloon providing accommodation for 18 guests in total." Says James Bermudez, H2 Yacht Design.

"The interior design brief was established early in the design process with the client favoring a traditional yacht aesthetic combining classic teak joinery with gold inlays, bevel edged mirrors, colorful textiles and highly decorative stones.

Main Specifications:

LOA: 53 m (173.8 ft)

Beam overall: 9.3 m (30. 5 ft)

Draft: 3,25 m (10.66 ft)

GT: 720 Approx.

Speed max.: 15 Knots

Material: Steel Hull & Aluminium Superstructure

Exterior Design: Debasto Designs

Interior Design: H2 Yacht Design

Naval Architecture: Turquoise Yachts

Class: Lloyd's Register of Shipping; +100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6,+ LMC, UMS

Flag: Cayman Islands

Main Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C32 1300bhp

Generators: 2 x CAT 7.1 150 kW

Stabilizers: Naiad, Atrest and Atspeed

Guest Accommodation:

Owner's Suite

VIP Suite

7 Guest Cabins

Main Salon and Dining Room

Upper deck Lounge

Sun Deck with Jacuzzi

Day Head in all Decks

Crew Accommodation:

1 Captain Cabin

5 Double Crew Cabins

Tenders and Toys:

1 Luxury Tender (6.3m / 21 ft)

1 Rescue Tender (4.3m / 14 ft)

2 Jet Skis & Seabobs