Asia Powerboat Championship Singapore 2022 - Preview

by Asia Powerboat Championship 16 Sep 15:31 PDT 4-6 November 2022
Asia Powerboat Championship © Asia Powerboat Championship

The next stage of the Asia powerboat Championships will be held from 4th - 6th November 2022 at NSRCC Sea Sports Centre, Changi, Singapore.

The weekend will also host the world's first all-female powerboat racing event with an Asia Powerboat Female Championship running alongside the main Championship.

This free event will see racers from across the globe compete in the APA's fifth championship event and in a world first a second all female championship. With 18 races over the course of Saturday and Sunday the event will provide an action-packed spectacle for competitors and spectators. There will be entertainment both on and off the water, with the chance to meet our racers and watch some thrilling close quarters action on our tight inshore circuit.

Asia Powerboat Championship - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Asia Powerboat Championship - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship

The Singapore Championships will be launched with a press day and racing for pole positions at 11am on Friday 4th November 2022. If you are interested in powerboat racing, we invite you to come along to the event where members of the Asia Powerboat Association and Singapore Power Boat Association will be more than happy to offer advice on becoming involved in the sport.

After qualifying and pole position races on Friday the Championship will run on both Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th November 2022 with a total of 9 per day races each lasting 15 minutes. There will be podium presentations on both days for the top three racers commencing at 17:00.

Asia Powerboat Championship - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Asia Powerboat Championship - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Singapore 2022 – APA Racing Advanced Programme - photo © APA Championship
Singapore 2022 – APA Racing Advanced Programme - photo © APA Championship

