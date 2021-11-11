Please select your home edition
Three premieres and one nomination for Bavaria Yachts in Cannes

by Bavaria Yachts 16 Sep 04:43 PDT
Bavaria SR36 in Venice © Nicola Brollo

At the Cannes Yachting Festival at the beginning of September, Bavaria Yachts not only successfully presented three French premieres, but was also pleased to receive a nomination for their new Bavaria SR36 as European Powerboat of the Year.

But not only the motor yachts of Bavaria Yachts in Port Vieux, also the three sailing yachts of the C-LINE in Port Canto were real crowd pullers.

The European Powerboat of the Year award is considered the yachting industry's Oscar for the best new motor yachts of the season. At the Yachting Festival in Cannes (September 6-11), the jury, consisting of trade journalists from Europe's eight leading powerboat magazines, traditionally meets to deliberate on the nominations for the award.

Among the finalists for the 2023 award is the new Bavaria SR36, which was tested by the jury on the Baltic Sea and off the coast of Mallorca in spring. The Bavaria Yachts team proudly accepted the nomination at the prestigious boat show on the Côte d'Azur. The European Powerboat of the Year award itself will then be presented at boot Dusseldorf (January 21-29, 2023). In addition to the Bavaria SR36, the Bavaria VIDA 33 presented itself as another premiere in Port Vieux among the motor yachts.

The flagship BAVARIA C57 of the Bavaria Yachts sailing yacht fleet also made its first appearance in Cannes. The 17.15 meter long C57 with 136 square meters of sail area impresses with excellent sailing characteristics and a well thought-out deck layout that allows even small crews to enjoy sailing with the C57.

New Bavaria C57 - photo © Bavaria Yachts
New Bavaria C57 - photo © Bavaria Yachts

Below deck, owners can choose between clever layout concepts ranging from three to five cabins. The 2022 models of the highly successful Bavaria C38 and C42 completed the portfolio for Bavaria Yachts on site in Cannes.

