Sunseeker introduces a new range to its growing family of luxury performance motor yachts

Ocean 182 © Sunseeker International Ocean 182 © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker International 16 Sep 05:54 PDT

Sunseeker took the opportunity to introduce the Ocean 156 and Ocean 182 at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival.

Unique to these two models is the new naming structure, differentiated by its Gross Tonnage rather than its length, which Sunseeker has historically used to categorise its models. The Ocean range sits alongside the Sunseeker Performance, Predator, Sport Yacht, Manhattan, Yacht, and Superyacht range.

The Sunseeker Ocean range forms a new pedigree of yacht, marking the start of a new era in performance, functionality, and styling. In 2020, Sunseeker introduced the first Ocean model, the 90 Ocean. Leading with its innovative features and smart design solutions, the 90 Ocean has gone on to receive several of the world's most recognised yachting awards. Keeping apace with an exciting new product development plan, first outlined in 2018, Sunseeker is expanding its Ocean range.

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented: "The name holds great significance to these two brand new models. We decided to use Gross Tonnage to differentiate the exceptional increase in interior volume compared to other yachts in the range. While this is a new and unexpected naming convention for Sunseeker, it truly captures what makes these two new models unique from previous models in the range. It reminds the owner that they are gaining a significant increase in interior volume in a yacht under 90 feet over a conventional yacht layout of a similar size. Introducing these new models to the market using their length would be a disservice to the exceptional design intelligence on offer."

Alongside the traditional open-style yacht, the market trends toward increased functionality, more usable deck space, and configurable spaces have defined the new direction for Sunseeker. The flow between indoor and outdoor spaces is never more prominent than in Sunseeker's latest Ocean range. An emphasis on apartment styling to the interior and a continuation of the design language to the outdoor spaces allow the Ocean range to become one cohesive offering.