OXE Diesel collaborates with Jet-Tech

OXE Diesel Outboard Jet-Tech intake © OXE Marine

by OXE Marine 17 Sep 13:31 PDT

Back in February of this year, we launched the news of our collaboration with JET-TECH. The combination of our belt drive and the JET-TECH water jet meant an astonishing 1:1 ratio of power to propulsion.

Cut to a few months later and we are now running beta and alpha testing in various applications.

Keep an eye out for more tidbits and teasers shared soon.

