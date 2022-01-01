Viking 64 triple feature

by Viking Yachts 20 Sep 13:58 PDT

If you like our Viking 64, you're going to love this edition of the Viking View. We have three videos for your viewing pleasure. The triple feature begins with a fast-paced film that focuses on the incredible performance of the 64 with plenty of running footage - from all angles - showcasing the yacht's smooth, dry ride.

The second invites you inside our 64, highlighting the interior by giving you longer looks at her luxurious living areas, including each of her four staterooms and three heads.

The final feature is an interactive, user-friendly 360-degree virtual tour that allows you to get familiar with every inch of the 64. And there's a lot to see - from her 180-square-foot teak cockpit and pristine Snow White engineroom to the tournament-ready flybridge and open-concept accommodation plan that features an eye-pleasing horizontal grain natural walnut.

You can also check out our 64 video showcase that takes you through the build process of hull No. 1. We'll have a 64 C - featuring an Aristo Blue exterior - on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Oct. 26-30. For more information, we invite you to contact your authorized Viking dealer.

For more information visit vikingyachts.com.