New revolutionary Joystick Docking for single diesel sterndrive

by Volvo Penta 23 Sep 04:54 PDT

Volvo Penta releases a revolutionary joystick docking system for single diesel Aquamatic sterndrive installations - integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control.

The company is the first in the industry to integrate the steering of the diesel sterndrive with the control of the bow thruster on a single engine installation.

Docking a boat can be stressful. Now, similar to the joystick control found on larger multi-engine-installation vessels, easy single-hand control is available for smaller single-diesel-engine boats with Volvo Penta Aquamatic sterndrive installations. The captain simply presses the Docking button on the base of the joystick control, and boat maneuvering features - steering, gear control, bow thruster, throttle - are controlled easily with just one hand.

"By combining multiple tasks into one easy-to-use system, we've made it easy for people to avoid mistakes," explains Jonas Welinder, product planner for marine electronics. "Captains have commented on how they've gained confidence from this new level of control - especially in tight maneuvers, crowded harbors and strong currents. It's simply more fun, relaxing and convenient to dock a boat using our Volvo Penta joystick control."

One feature that makes the new system easy to use is the turn function on the joystick: you simply adjust the boat's joystick control in the direction you want the boat to move, instead of having to consider traditional factors like counter-intuitive drive direction, gear choice and hands-on actions with multiple controls. This is easy to learn fingertip control, compared to adjusting the steering wheel, gear lever and bow thruster controls independently, while monitoring the drive angle gauge, often all at the same time.

Premium experience

This new Volvo Penta Joystick Docking innovation for single-diesel-engine boats demonstrates the Scandinavian company's commitment to providing boaters with a premium experience through technology that avoids stress and increases enjoyment when driving a boat. True to this is the option to marry Joystick Control with the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit system, which then integrates Volvo Penta Auto Pilot, all controlled with one joystick. This feature holds the boat's speed and heading at the press of a button. The boat's steering is then controlled easily and conveniently through the fingertip control of the Joystick.

"Like many other parts of our customers' lives, their boating experience is enhanced by innovation," said Jonas Welinder. "Success in future will be determined by how effectively we can deliver continually-evolving seamless integration across a vessel's systems - coupled with increasing connectivity to external systems and services.

"We're excited to leverage our heritage in Scandinavian design and innovation to lead the industry in how new technology shapes a truly premium boating experience," said Jonas Welinder.

Volvo Penta offers this Joystick Docking for new single Volvo Penta Aquamatic sterndrive DPI installations, or as a retrofit for existing Volvo Penta single DPI installations. The company will also introduce the option without bow thruster in the coming months.

Volvo Penta first launched its joystick control in 2006 and more recently released the award-winning Assisted Docking technology, for multiple installation vessels, followed by a retrofit option for Assisted Docking in early 2022. This progressive broadening of joystick control technology - now also for single DPI installations - demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering a premium boating experience centered on enjoyment and ease of use for boaters.

Please reach out to your local Volvo Penta dealer to learn more about how easy boat docking can be.

