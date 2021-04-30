Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco unveiled - a new eco yacht joins the range

Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco © Sunreef Yachts Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 23 Sep 07:07 PDT

Sunreef Yachts recently unveiled the first pictures of its latest solar-electric craft during the Cannes Yachting Festival.

With a dynamic and futuristic hull design, the Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco combines superyacht DNA with the latest green technology to offer a sustainable e-motoring experience in total comfort and luxury.

Solar Hi-Tech

The design brief of the Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco aims at maximum green power generation with large flat surfaces entirely covered in the shipyard's patented composite-integrated solar panels, delivering up to 30kWp. The solar power obtained is used both for the appliances on board and the electric propulsion.

Supreme luxury

A luxurious and seaworthy cruiser, the Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco stands out with impressive amounts of living space on board. Her main deck features a generous full-height panoramic glazing letting plenty of natural light into the saloon. A fully-customizable craft, the Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco boasts an infinite choice of layout solutions, including the option to set up a master suite with ocean view on main deck level.

The luxury e-motoryacht features an immense flybridge and a full-beam aft cockpit offering total freedom for customization. One of the yacht's standout features is the superyacht aft garage able to accommodate a tender, a personal watercraft, diving gear and a fleet of water toys. With the garage door open, the Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco offers an 11,4m-wide private beach.