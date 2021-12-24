Please select your home edition
A new star is born: YN 20750 Project Orion keel laying

by Heesen Yachts 24 Sep 01:01 PDT
YN 20750, Project Orion © Heesen Yachts

Heesen is delighted to announce that the keel laying of YN 20750, Project Orion, took place on September 14 at the Oss shipyard, witnessed by the ABS surveyor. Like the constellation whose name she bears, Orion is distinctive, unmistakable, and sure to turn heads wherever she sails.

At 50 metres overall, with a shallow draft and a sub-500 GT enclosed volume, Project Orion will be powered by Heesen's hybrid propulsion system, which delivers the ultimate luxury in yachting: silent cruising.

Heesen's 50m FHDF series is not only ultra-quiet but also extremely fuel efficient. At 12 knots, Orion will consume 98 litres per hour excluding hotel load, while at 10 knots in hybrid mode, consumption falls to a mere 45 litres per hour. For a 50m yacht displacing 295 tons, this is an outstanding achievement.

YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

This impressive performance will be achieved with two MTU 12V 2000 M61 (IMO III) engines of just 600kW each. These are more compact than those typically fitted on a yacht of this size, which demonstrates the remarkable efficiency of the Fast Displacement Hull Form devised by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, engineered by the shipyard's in-house specialists, and perfectly executed by Heesen's talented welders. A lightweight build and meticulous weight control are essential to achieving this impressive performance. Heesen is renowned for its mastery of aluminium yacht construction.

YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects penned the perfect image for this ultra-technological yacht. This series boasts a striking profile with a near-vertical bow and large floor-to-ceiling windows.

Italian designer Cristiano Gatto has created a unique contemporary interior design, making the most out of bright internal spaces, floodlit with natural light, that offer sweeping views of the surrounding seascape thanks to open bulwarks. The six-stateroom layout, with the master on the main deck forward, a full beam VIP, and two double and two twin staterooms on the lower deck, make this yacht ideal for both private and charter use.

YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

Friso Visser, Heesen CCO, comments: "Laying the keel of a new yacht is always an exciting moment, and even more so when it is built as a speculative venture. At Heesen, we are pioneers in the construction of superyachts in small series, on proven hull designs, propulsion systems and engineering, with individual interiors. The idea of advancing the build by a year or two before the customer signs up reduces delivery time, along with the costs saved in design and development. It has proved to be a winning formula."

Project Orion is available for sale with delivery in February 2025.

YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20750, Project Orion - photo © Heesen Yachts

