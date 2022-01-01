The new 650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht

650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht © Outer Reef Yachts 650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht © Outer Reef Yachts

by Outer Reef Yachts 24 Sep 11:19 PDT

For years, the Outer Reef 700 Classic Motoryacht has been the most popular Outer Reef model within the collection for good reasons, including her sheer volume, ample storage, ease of owner operation, award winning performance in blue waters... the list goes on.

Yet for those who desire these attributes in a smaller yacht, whether due to slip size, itinerary restrictions, handling preferences, and more, Outer Reef presents the all-new Outer Reef 650 Classic Motoryacht - a re-engineered model capturing attractive and useful design cues from her larger sistership.

Many valuable benefits, previously exclusively offered within the 700 Series, are now available to those who desire a 650 model, including:

Larger galley with open layout, dimensionally mimicking the 700 Series

Main deck day head to starboard

Full-size refrigeration appliance station for galley and entertainment conveniences

Below deck accommodation, with heads fore and aft the master king berth, emulating the 700 Series

Internal stairs from the salon to the crew cabin, never seen before in a 650 model

Improved layout of crew/guest quarters aft with the new internal staircase. *When used as a guest suite, the 650 will be considered a 4 stateroom, 4 1/2 head yacht*

FRP staircase to flybridge vs. previous stainless steel ladder

The newly re-engineered 650 Classic Motoryacht has been years in the making, with Jeff Druek, Outer Reef's President and CEO and Classic Series designer, considering ample feedback from existing and potential customers. Previous to this 650 model advancement, invaluable customer feedback was originally applied to the 700 Series, which has made the series the success it is today. Ever the innovator, Jeff continued to work through the original design configurations and has "cracked the code," reconfiguring the 650 Series to meet the needs of these avid cruisers.

In his own words, "I saw a strong renewed interest and demand for the 650 model, and therefore, spent much time and effort redesigning and re-engineering the 650, bringing forward these special attributes our clientele has so greatly desired. Ultimately, as an owner-operator without crew, the new 650 design transformation has created a 4 stateroom, 4 1/2 head yacht; this, in addition to the other benefits now available, has created a greatly desired offering within our class."

The story of the re-engineered Outer Reef 650 Motoryacht will be one to follow in the coming months, as three newly placed orders for this model will commence the build process. Also, further information regarding this new model will be available at the Outer Reef pavilion at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, BC Dock.