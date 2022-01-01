Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

The new 650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht

by Outer Reef Yachts 24 Sep 11:19 PDT
650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht © Outer Reef Yachts

For years, the Outer Reef 700 Classic Motoryacht has been the most popular Outer Reef model within the collection for good reasons, including her sheer volume, ample storage, ease of owner operation, award winning performance in blue waters... the list goes on.

Yet for those who desire these attributes in a smaller yacht, whether due to slip size, itinerary restrictions, handling preferences, and more, Outer Reef presents the all-new Outer Reef 650 Classic Motoryacht - a re-engineered model capturing attractive and useful design cues from her larger sistership.

650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Many valuable benefits, previously exclusively offered within the 700 Series, are now available to those who desire a 650 model, including:

  • Larger galley with open layout, dimensionally mimicking the 700 Series
  • Main deck day head to starboard
  • Full-size refrigeration appliance station for galley and entertainment conveniences
  • Below deck accommodation, with heads fore and aft the master king berth, emulating the 700 Series
  • Internal stairs from the salon to the crew cabin, never seen before in a 650 model
  • Improved layout of crew/guest quarters aft with the new internal staircase. *When used as a guest suite, the 650 will be considered a 4 stateroom, 4 1/2 head yacht*
  • FRP staircase to flybridge vs. previous stainless steel ladder

650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The newly re-engineered 650 Classic Motoryacht has been years in the making, with Jeff Druek, Outer Reef's President and CEO and Classic Series designer, considering ample feedback from existing and potential customers. Previous to this 650 model advancement, invaluable customer feedback was originally applied to the 700 Series, which has made the series the success it is today. Ever the innovator, Jeff continued to work through the original design configurations and has "cracked the code," reconfiguring the 650 Series to meet the needs of these avid cruisers.

In his own words, "I saw a strong renewed interest and demand for the 650 model, and therefore, spent much time and effort redesigning and re-engineering the 650, bringing forward these special attributes our clientele has so greatly desired. Ultimately, as an owner-operator without crew, the new 650 design transformation has created a 4 stateroom, 4 1/2 head yacht; this, in addition to the other benefits now available, has created a greatly desired offering within our class."

The story of the re-engineered Outer Reef 650 Motoryacht will be one to follow in the coming months, as three newly placed orders for this model will commence the build process. Also, further information regarding this new model will be available at the Outer Reef pavilion at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, BC Dock.

650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
650 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Related Articles

Outer Reef owners' next adventure: the Great Loop
"Loopers," as they are called, travel parts of the Atlantic Coast Each year, an average of 150 people complete the Great Loop, which is a network of waterways that recreational boaters take to effectively circumnavigate the eastern half of the United States. Posted on 3 Aug No doubt we can cross the Pacific Ocean
Outer Reef Yachts owner testimonial I cruised AVALON down from Seattle to Ensenada, Mexico, and hit quite a bit of nautical weather. Once you are out in the Pacific, they say it is safer for you to stay offshore, then head in. Posted on 22 Jul Outer Reef Classic 720 Motoryacht offload photos
Built for a family based on the west coast of Florida Is there any greater excitement for passionate yachtsmen and women than to see their newly built long range cruiser offload at its final destination? Posted on 18 Jun Outer Reef 900 Classic Motoryacht walkthrough
Seeing Julianne's interior in person is truly breathtaking… This head-turning and fully customized long-range motoryacht is exceptionally built for all types of weather encountered while bluewater cruising. Posted on 13 May Outer Reef 610 Motoryacht video
Outer Reef owner explains in his own words The Outer Reef 610 Motoryacht has been deemed the 'perfect-sized' yacht for owner-operators who are looking for ease of maneuverability, fuel efficiency, storage capacity, and incredible interior volume. Posted on 30 Apr Outer Reef Yachts "Julianne" Christening event
Extensively customized yacht with a focus on family Extensively customized with a focus on family, JULIANNE, an exquisite 900 Outer Reef Motoryacht, was the center of attention during a customary christening event at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show. Posted on 15 Apr Outer Reef Yachts unveils 900 Classic Motoryacht
At the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show Award-winning long-range motoryacht builder Outer Reef Yachts is proud to announce the delivery of a new 900 Classic Long Range Motoryacht that will make her world debut at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 24th through 27th. Posted on 15 Mar Outer Reef Yachts unveils Trident 650 EVO Concept
Setting high standards with a new propulsion/performance package The evolution of this model stems from inspirational client feedback, resulting in a novel version of the previously launched Trident 620 Motoryacht. Posted on 10 Mar Outer Reef Yachts launches Latin American division
Extending the current global footprint and facilitating the growth of the Outer Reef Yachts family Outer Reef Yachts is delighted to announce the launch of a new Latin American division within the company, extending the current global footprint and facilitating the growth of the Outer Reef Yachts family. Posted on 2 Mar Outer Reef new owner yacht training
Personalized for your needs and cruising lifestyle During every phase of the new build and pre-owned purchase process, the Outer Reef team understands the value of providing a personalized experience. Posted on 17 Feb
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy