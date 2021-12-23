Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

Rossinavi announces the construction of a new 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat

by Rossinavi 28 Sep 04:25 PDT

After having publicly unveiled during the Miami Design Week 2021 a new concept for a 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat, Rossinavi is now glad to announce that the superyacht is currently under construction, scheduled to be launched in 2024.

In analogy to what phytoplankton, bioluminescent sea creatures capable of photosynthesis, do, Sea Cat can store solar energy and convert it into electricity. During Milan Design Week 2022, these plankton were the flag bearers of the Shipyard in an art installation.

Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi

This vessel is equipped with solar panels and a capacious battery pack; for a better experience she can also ply the seas in four operation modes, conceived for different scenarios:

  • One-day trip: in this scenario Sea Cat can cruise for 100% of the time in full-electric mode.
  • Multi-day trip: in this scenario the catamaran can cruise for multiple days, passing the nights at anchor, spending 90% of the entire time in full-electric mode.
  • Transatlantic trip: the Atlantic crossing can be performed with 80% of the time spent in full-electric mode, 20% of the time is spent in diesel-electric mode, using diesel generators. In this scenario, CO2 emissions are reduced by around 40 tonnes if compared to a traditional yacht of the same size.
  • 'Hibernation': this specific mode is meant for periods when the yacht is moored. Thanks to the energy absorbed by the solar panels, the catamaran can be self-sufficient in terms of electric consumptions and even donates the excess absorbed energy to a marina or to a private property, feeding up to an entire villa.

Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi

After the successful the tank tests conducted on a scale model at the University of Gothenburg in March 2022, Rossinavi Chief Operating Officer Federico Rossi said: "New generation of yachts is moved by a sense of responsibility. I wanted to set the goal beyond the obstacle to build avant-garde products that better express our meaning of cruising experience, moving increasingly toward a more sustainable direction".

The electric technology also significantly increases the on-board comfort. In fact, the propulsion system installed on the Sea Cat, in addition to the CO2 emissions, also greatly reduces noise (already weakened by the Rossinavi must-have Zero Noise Technology) and smells. The result is a silent vessel that allows a greater sense of immersion in the surrounding environment.

In the desire to offer a better cruising experience, an Artificial Intelligence system has been integrated on board, capable of monitoring shipboard habits so that it can suggest behaviors to further save energy without encroaching on routines of the guests.

Regarding its design, the exterior of this superyacht was penciled by Fulvio de Simoni, who chose to create a sleek look that differs from the traditional image of catamarans. This is not his first collaboration with Rossinavi, since he also designed the yard's Infinity line and 49m M/Y Aurora, which was delivered in 2017.

Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi

New York-based design firm, Meyer Davis envisioned an interior that compliments the cutting-edge yacht to bring relaxed luxury and sustainable design to its forefront. The concept incorporates noble materials, thus creating an understated comfort that calls to mind island living, and luxury resort style.

A refined palette of neutral tones creates a serene backdrop for comfortable furnishings, rich details, and layering of natural materials and textures. Material selection celebrates the elements of nature, the radiant sun, glistening sea, crisp blue sky, and golden sand. Thoughtful materials are paired with an interior layout purposefully designed to accentuate the openness of the plans and elegant curves of the exterior shell.

The interior design team's approach towards a sustainable material selection, was our utmost priority, allowing the catamaran to feel casual, easy, and warm while pushing the envelope of a new age of ethical luxury travel.

Among the most outstanding features of the yacht there are: a wide salon, Owner's suite, and sundeck, which are significantly larger than those of a monohull and that benefit from the beam of the catamaran. Accommodation-wise, Sea Cat can also accommodate 8/10 guests in 4 cabins located on the hulls, all of them of the same size, ideal for charters.

In addition, many relaxation and entertainment areas are found on board: a sauna room in the beach club area; a pool in the main deck cockpit; a large forward outdoor lounge area equipped with Jacuzzi, fire pits and cinema; and an American bar on the large sundeck.

Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat - photo © Rossinavi

Main Data:

  • Length overall: 42.75 m - 140' 3''
  • Maximum Beam: 13.75 m - 45' 1''
  • Maximum Draft: 2.00 m - 6' 7''
  • Gross Tonnage: <500 GT
  • Guest: 2+8 (+2)
  • Guest Cabins: 1+4
  • Crew Members: 1+6
  • Crew Cabins: 1+3
  • Superstructure Material: Aluminum
  • Hull Material: Aluminum
  • Exterior Design: Fulvio de Simoni Yacht Design
  • Interior Design: Meyer Davis

Related Articles

Rossinavi to unveil futuristic catamaran Oneiric
3 levels of solar panels for fully electric navigation and AI-managed control centre The Oneiric is designed and engineered without compromise, providing an unrivalled experience for the Owner and guests while prioritising the health of the ocean. Posted on 2 Jun Rossinavi introduces electric catamaran Sea Cat 40
Sea Cat 40 is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient On the occasion of Miami's design week at the beginning of this month, Rossinavi has proudly presented Sea Cat 40, a new fully electric catamaran concept, the first one conceived by the brand. Posted on 23 Dec 2021 Rossinavi launches superyacht Portofino 52
52, the metres in length of a yacht optimized to provide the greatest number of experiences. Generated from the vision of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi combined with Rossinavi's expertise, Portofino 52 was created with the desire to offer the most pleasant cruising experience in maximum comfort. Posted on 5 Dec 2021 Rossinavi delivers 49m M/Y EIV
A full-custom 48.80m superyacht commissioned by a U.S. client Italian shipyard Rossinavi is proud to announce the delivery of EIV, a full-custom 48.80m superyacht commissioned by a U.S. client introduced by superyacht broker Dean Anthony of Allied Marine's Superyacht Division. Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Rossinavi delivers 50m M/Y LEL
LEL is a celebration of fluid forms Italian shipyard Rossinavi is proud to announce the delivery, after 2 years under construction, of the 49.70m M/Y LEL. Posted on 31 Jul 2020 Rossinavi launches Vector 50 M/Y EIV
A private ceremony in their facility of Viareggio, Italy Italian shipyard Rossinavi has presented with a private ceremony in their facility of Viareggio EIV, a tailor-made superyacht commissioned by a private American owner which signals a major development for the yard. Posted on 11 Jun 2020
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy