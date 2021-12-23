Rossinavi announces the construction of a new 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat

by Rossinavi 28 Sep 04:25 PDT

After having publicly unveiled during the Miami Design Week 2021 a new concept for a 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat, Rossinavi is now glad to announce that the superyacht is currently under construction, scheduled to be launched in 2024.

In analogy to what phytoplankton, bioluminescent sea creatures capable of photosynthesis, do, Sea Cat can store solar energy and convert it into electricity. During Milan Design Week 2022, these plankton were the flag bearers of the Shipyard in an art installation.

This vessel is equipped with solar panels and a capacious battery pack; for a better experience she can also ply the seas in four operation modes, conceived for different scenarios:

One-day trip: in this scenario Sea Cat can cruise for 100% of the time in full-electric mode.

Multi-day trip: in this scenario the catamaran can cruise for multiple days, passing the nights at anchor, spending 90% of the entire time in full-electric mode.

Transatlantic trip: the Atlantic crossing can be performed with 80% of the time spent in full-electric mode, 20% of the time is spent in diesel-electric mode, using diesel generators. In this scenario, CO2 emissions are reduced by around 40 tonnes if compared to a traditional yacht of the same size.

'Hibernation': this specific mode is meant for periods when the yacht is moored. Thanks to the energy absorbed by the solar panels, the catamaran can be self-sufficient in terms of electric consumptions and even donates the excess absorbed energy to a marina or to a private property, feeding up to an entire villa.

After the successful the tank tests conducted on a scale model at the University of Gothenburg in March 2022, Rossinavi Chief Operating Officer Federico Rossi said: "New generation of yachts is moved by a sense of responsibility. I wanted to set the goal beyond the obstacle to build avant-garde products that better express our meaning of cruising experience, moving increasingly toward a more sustainable direction".

The electric technology also significantly increases the on-board comfort. In fact, the propulsion system installed on the Sea Cat, in addition to the CO2 emissions, also greatly reduces noise (already weakened by the Rossinavi must-have Zero Noise Technology) and smells. The result is a silent vessel that allows a greater sense of immersion in the surrounding environment.

In the desire to offer a better cruising experience, an Artificial Intelligence system has been integrated on board, capable of monitoring shipboard habits so that it can suggest behaviors to further save energy without encroaching on routines of the guests.

Regarding its design, the exterior of this superyacht was penciled by Fulvio de Simoni, who chose to create a sleek look that differs from the traditional image of catamarans. This is not his first collaboration with Rossinavi, since he also designed the yard's Infinity line and 49m M/Y Aurora, which was delivered in 2017.

New York-based design firm, Meyer Davis envisioned an interior that compliments the cutting-edge yacht to bring relaxed luxury and sustainable design to its forefront. The concept incorporates noble materials, thus creating an understated comfort that calls to mind island living, and luxury resort style.

A refined palette of neutral tones creates a serene backdrop for comfortable furnishings, rich details, and layering of natural materials and textures. Material selection celebrates the elements of nature, the radiant sun, glistening sea, crisp blue sky, and golden sand. Thoughtful materials are paired with an interior layout purposefully designed to accentuate the openness of the plans and elegant curves of the exterior shell.

The interior design team's approach towards a sustainable material selection, was our utmost priority, allowing the catamaran to feel casual, easy, and warm while pushing the envelope of a new age of ethical luxury travel.

Among the most outstanding features of the yacht there are: a wide salon, Owner's suite, and sundeck, which are significantly larger than those of a monohull and that benefit from the beam of the catamaran. Accommodation-wise, Sea Cat can also accommodate 8/10 guests in 4 cabins located on the hulls, all of them of the same size, ideal for charters.

In addition, many relaxation and entertainment areas are found on board: a sauna room in the beach club area; a pool in the main deck cockpit; a large forward outdoor lounge area equipped with Jacuzzi, fire pits and cinema; and an American bar on the large sundeck.

Main Data: