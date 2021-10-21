M/Y Papillion - New superyacht B92 launched at Bering Yachts

by Bering Yachts 28 Sep 07:35 PDT

With great pleasure Bering Yachts announces the launch of B92 yacht, M/Y Papillion. The launch took place on August 31 at the Bering main shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye. This 29,08-meter explorer superyacht is the first hull in the B92 range.

A fully custom-built boat, the B92 features a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. Developed by the team of Bering designers and engineers, the yacht's outlook is also reflecting some of the ideas introduced by its owner. Unique additions and modifications make this B92 the one and only Bering yacht of this configuration.

Being a fully displacement boat, B92 comes at 29,08 meters and has 175 tons displacement at full load. She is designed for prolonged autonomous blue-water trips and is in this sense a real expedition vessel.

Bering Yachts Founder Alexei Mikhailov said at the launch of B92 yacht: "This boat is a clear attribution of how much we have progressed, both technically and technologically, in recent years. Building a truly custom yacht is a unique experience especially now when we tend to deliver boats in more preset configurations due to the high volume of orders."

M/Y Papillion is a spacious vessel with ample capacity to satisfy curiosity and adventurous spirit of 10 guests and for 3 crew members assisting in these inspiring travels.

The latest Bering: M/Y Papillion

M/Y Papillion features extensive living and recreational spaces found on all three decks. A five-cabin layout has the master stateroom located on the main desk towards the bow, and the master closet accessible via staircase on the lower deck. Two VIP and two guest staterooms are also placed on the lower deck. The crew quarters and the captain's cabin are placed behind the engine compartment, so there will be no interactions between the guests and the crew at the lower deck. Yacht's exterior modern aesthetic is carried through and matched by the interior décor.

An impressive saloon with panoramic tinted windows features a formal dining area with a tick table, and an entertainment area with two settees, TV panel, HI-FI system, and a built-in wine cabinet. Further aft there is a cockpit accessible through an automatic sliding door and a swimming platform down at the transom - a perfect location for sunbathing, swimming or diving activities. The flybridge features a fully-equipped wet bar and a grill on the port. The guests can rest on a U-shaped settee facing the front and starboard sides. The boat desk has a hydraulic yacht crane with remote control and space for two smaller watercraft - a tender and a Jet Ski.

B92: Explorer capability

Designed for autonomous relaxing blue-water adventures, M/Y Papillion is powered by two Cummins QSM-11 intermittent duty rated 610 HP engines. Combined 1220 HP will allow B92 to maintain 9 knots cruise speed with easily reaching her maximum at 13 knots. Boat's power source includes 5 solar panels. An impressive 23,000-liter fuel capacity allows the owner to travel more than 3,500 nautical miles non-stop putting any transatlantic destination within reach.